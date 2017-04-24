Just look at this new Brickell movie theater. It’s fancy AF

Just in time for the summer blockbuster season, the luxury moviegoing experience just got even more luxurious in Miami.

CMX — a subsidiary of the Mexico City-based Cinemex, the sixth-largest movie theater chain in the world — has opened its first U.S. theater at Brickell City Centre at 701. S. Miami Ave..

Following the trend of VIP theaters like CityPlace Doral’s Cinebistro and Merrick Park’s Landmark Theatres, CMX: The V.I.P. Experience comes with oversized reclining seats, state-of-the art technology and a menu full of tasty diversions like Cuban eggrolls with pulled pork, ham and cheese and tropical piña colada cake.

And if all that is too fancy for you, your ticket includes popcorn.

See, we told you it was fancy. Look at this staircase. Amy Reyes

A winding staircase leads to a lounge featuring a giant LED screen showing the latest game. There are two bars and signature cocktails like “Legends of the Fall,” a twist on an Old Fashioned with Old Overholt Rye, black walnut bitters and a dollop of maple syrup. From 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays, moviegoers can enjoy happy hour specials.

One Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay for me, please. Amy Reyes

All that swankiness comes at a price of course: tickets will run between $21-$25.

CMX’s lounge area is modeled after a five-star hotel.

The theater, which had a soft opening over the weekend, has 10 viewing rooms, one of which is a Dolby Atmos room (which ups the ante on surround sound with audio that travels from all directions, including overhead).

CMX has also developed an app that customers can use to check out movie selections and times, buy tickets and — more important to an immersive theater experience — quietly order food and drinks that are then delivered to their seats.

And if you just want to come in, grab a drink, hang out and skip the movie? That’s OK, too. “That’s what we want,” says CMX director Luis Castelazo.

Better order espresso. These seats are so comfy you might doze off if the movie is slow. Amy Reyes