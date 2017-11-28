Posted on

Must-see attractions and best things to do in Miami Beach

By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Yes, we know you are in Miami Beach for the beach. But don’t overlook the museums, theaters, gardens and other attractions . Here are a few of the best things to do when you are hanging out in Miami Beach, from South Beach to North Beach and everything in between.

The Bass

The lobby installation by artist Pascale Marthine Tayou features the word “welcome” in different languages.Carl Juste

The Bass is Miami Beach’s premier contemporary art museum set in lovely Collins Park.

thebass.org or 305-673-7530

2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
The Wolfsonian-FIU

The Wolfsonian.

The Wolfsonian-FIU is dedicated to displaying objects that illustrate the power of art and design from the Industrial Revolution to the end of World War II.

www.wolfsonian.org or 305-531-1001

1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

Set inside a historic synagogue on South Beach, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU interprets and preserves the Jewish experience in Florida.

jmof.fiu.edu or 305-672-5044

301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
North Beach Bandshell

Nu Deco Ensemble at North Beach Bandshell.

North Beach Bandshell is an al fresco performance space for concerts and live entertainment.

www.northbeachbandshell.com or 305-672-5202

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
New World Center


The New World Center hosted its second Pulse event, combining visual displays with live music. Photo: Tomas Loewy

New World Center is home to America’s orchestral academy inside a monumental building designed by Frank Gehry.

www.nws.edu/events-tickets or 305-673-3330

500 17th St., Miami Beach
Art Deco Museum

Art Deco Museum

Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum gives tourists and locals a better understanding of the architectural heritage of Miami Beach, hosting tours, film screenings and the annual Art Deco Weekend.

www.mdpl.org/welcome-center/art-deco-museum/ or 305-672-2014

1001 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
ArtCenter/South Florida

ArtCenter/South Florida is comprised of artist studios and an exhibit space that hosts a variety of arts events throughout the year.

www.artcentersf.org or 305-674-8278

924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
Holocaust Memorial

Brothers Kyle, 12, and Cameron Behar, 15, chat with Holocaust survivor Fred Mulbauer, 85, as he points out his parents names at the Holocaust Memorial on Tuesday September 8, 2015.

A haunting and poignant tribute, Miami Beach’s Holocaust Memorial features a monumental sculpture by Kenneth Treister and a memorial wall.

holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org or 305-538-1663

1933-1945 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach
Colony Theatre

Colony Theatre is a restored 1935-era Art Deco theater that serves as a cultural hub, hosting film, music, dance, opera and other performances.

www.colonymb.org or 305-674-1040

1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
The Fillmore Miami Beach


Rocker Lenny Kravitz closed his tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Feb. 25, 2012. Photo: Tomas Loewy.

The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater is an Art Deco gem with a storied history — now a prime spot for concerts, ballets, kid-friendly show and comics.

www.fillmoremb.com or 305-673-7300

1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Miami Beach Botanical Gardens

The Miami Beach Botanical GardensTomas Loewy

A stroll through the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens is an escape from the hustle and bustle of South Beach.

www.mbgarden.org or 305-673-7256

2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach
Ocean Drive

From Art Deco architecture to people watching, partying and café hopping, Ocean Drive is a scene by day and night.

305-673-7256

Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
The Boardwalk

The Boardwalk in North Beach near 66th street

Take a walk or a run the length of the beach up into Surfside.

Miami Beach Boardwalk, Miami Beach
Faena District

Alan Faena, owner and visionary behind the Faena Arts District.

The brainchild of Argentinian developer Alan Faena, this mid-beach arts district includes Faena Forum, an events space, plus a retail development, two hotels and three condominiums.

www.miamibeachboardwalk.com/miami-beach-boardwalk-map or 305-534-8800

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
