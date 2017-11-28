Must-see attractions and best things to do in Miami Beach
Yes, we know you are in Miami Beach for the beach. But don’t overlook the museums, theaters, gardens and other attractions . Here are a few of the best things to do when you are hanging out in Miami Beach, from South Beach to North Beach and everything in between.
Read More: 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
The Bass
The Bass is Miami Beach’s premier contemporary art museum set in lovely Collins Park.
thebass.org or 305-673-7530
The Wolfsonian-FIU
The Wolfsonian-FIU is dedicated to displaying objects that illustrate the power of art and design from the Industrial Revolution to the end of World War II.
www.wolfsonian.org or 305-531-1001
Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU
Set inside a historic synagogue on South Beach, the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU interprets and preserves the Jewish experience in Florida.
jmof.fiu.edu or 305-672-5044
North Beach Bandshell
North Beach Bandshell is an al fresco performance space for concerts and live entertainment.
www.northbeachbandshell.com or 305-672-5202
New World Center
New World Center is home to America’s orchestral academy inside a monumental building designed by Frank Gehry.
www.nws.edu/events-tickets or 305-673-3330
Art Deco Museum
Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum gives tourists and locals a better understanding of the architectural heritage of Miami Beach, hosting tours, film screenings and the annual Art Deco Weekend.
www.mdpl.org/welcome-center/art-deco-museum/ or 305-672-2014
ArtCenter/South Florida
ArtCenter/South Florida is comprised of artist studios and an exhibit space that hosts a variety of arts events throughout the year.
www.artcentersf.org or 305-674-8278
Holocaust Memorial
A haunting and poignant tribute, Miami Beach’s Holocaust Memorial features a monumental sculpture by Kenneth Treister and a memorial wall.
holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org or 305-538-1663
Colony Theatre
Colony Theatre is a restored 1935-era Art Deco theater that serves as a cultural hub, hosting film, music, dance, opera and other performances.
www.colonymb.org or 305-674-1040
The Fillmore Miami Beach
The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater is an Art Deco gem with a storied history — now a prime spot for concerts, ballets, kid-friendly show and comics.
www.fillmoremb.com or 305-673-7300
Miami Beach Botanical Gardens
A stroll through the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens is an escape from the hustle and bustle of South Beach.
www.mbgarden.org or 305-673-7256
Ocean Drive
From Art Deco architecture to people watching, partying and café hopping, Ocean Drive is a scene by day and night.
305-673-7256
The Boardwalk
Take a walk or a run the length of the beach up into Surfside.
Faena District
The brainchild of Argentinian developer Alan Faena, this mid-beach arts district includes Faena Forum, an events space, plus a retail development, two hotels and three condominiums.
www.miamibeachboardwalk.com/miami-beach-boardwalk-map or 305-534-8800