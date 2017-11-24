Must-see attractions and best things to do in downtown Miami

Downtown Miami’s striking skyline is not just another pretty sight, but an architectural testament to an impressive collection of historic landmarks, futuristic structures and show-stopping attractions. Standing out among the skyscrapers of Downtown Miami is the National Historic Landmark Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, now home to the MDC Museum of Art + Design. The museum is set to reopen in spring 2018.

Learn all about Miami at HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate. The exhibitions rotate, and Tropical Dreams: A People’s History of South Florida is on permanent display. The museum also offers a regular schedule of informative and city tours.

Holding court at the massive AmericanAirlines Arena, the NBA’s Miami HEAT play to sellout crowds. This state-of-the-art bayfront arena also hosts some of the city’s biggest events, including big-name concerts.

Bayfront Park is a 32-acre site of lush greenery set right on Biscayne Bay, with an amphitheater, tropical rock garden and waterfall, playground, fountain, and monuments such as the Plaza of the Spanish Navy/Plaza de la Marina Española.

The 30-acre Museum Park also provides spectacular views of the bay. It connects two premier museums. Inside Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) galleries you can marvel at international art of the 20th and 21st centuries. PAMM is now joined by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, which opened in 2017 and includes a state-of-the-art aquarium and planetarium.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is home to three internationally acclaimed companies — Florida Grand Opera, the Miami City Ballet and the New World Symphony — along with a regular series of jazz, flamenco and Broadway hits, as well as a fine dining restaurant, a cafe and a weekly farmer’s market.

Downtown Miami’s other performance palace — the Olympia Theater — came of age in the Roaring Twenties and still reflects the grandeur of that era with lavish Moorish architecture and a simulated night sky overhead.

Meanwhile, Greater Miami’s most colorful characters, from macaws to monkeys, welcome visitors to Jungle Island, on the MacArthur Causeway. Right across the causeway from Jungle Island, kids and families can play and learn at Miami Children’s Museum. Department stores such as Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue are part of the shopping mix, as are specialty stores and retailers. Bayside Marketplace is home to more than 140 shops, boutiques and vendors. Its Miamarina is the place to set sail aboard a sightseeing boat.

