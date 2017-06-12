THIS WEEKEND: Musicians from around the globe to perform in South Florida

Friday

JAZZ IT UP

KEVIN MAHOGANY

Legendary Kansas City jazz vocalist and scat singer who was dubbed “the standout jazz vocalist of his generation” by Newsweek performs live for no cover.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 Calle Ocho, Little Havana; www.ballandchainmiami.com; free.

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

BRAD WILLIAMS

Rising comic who was discovered by Carlos Mencia at one of his shows and whose podcast “About Last Night” is a hit on the iTunes charts embraces his dwarfism in hilarious fashion to help raise awareness of the condition (sample show titles: “Coming Up Short,” “Fun Size”).

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $20.

LATIN GRAMMY WINNER

NATALIA LAFOURCADE

Mexican chanteuse takes the stage in support of her new album, “Musas,” an homage to Latin American folklore. Lafourcade remains anchored in her traditional roots, but also expands the sound to include elements of reggae, bossa nova and calypso with intriguing acoustic guitar, piano and delicate vocals.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org; $35-$55.

GUITAR HERO

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

Swedish king of “neo-classical shred guitar” and longtime Miami resident performs classic tracks and songs from his latest album, “World on Fire.” See why Time magazine named Malmsteen one of the “Top Ten Greatest Electric Guitar Players,” up there with the likes of Les Paul, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $23-$73.

REGGAE ROYALTY

THIRD WORLD

Legendary Jamaican band that stretches the reggae roots sound to incorporate R&B, pop and rock performs hits including “Now That We Found Love,” “96 Degrees in the Shade,” “Try Jah Love” and “Sense of Purpose” for the Caribbean American Heritage Celebration.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar; www.miramarculturalcenter.org; $35-$45, $60 VIP.

Saturday

MIAMI CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

DINO ISLAND

Ever wonder what life would be like if the dinosaurs never became extinct? Check out this new, hands-on, interactive exhibit that takes the dinosaur experience in a new direction, one that will amaze, entertain and spark curiosity as robotic creatures come to life. How would they have evolved? What would they be like today?

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, running through Jan. 7, at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Watson Island, Miami; www.miamichildrensmuseum.org; $20, $15 for Florida residents, free for kids under 12 months.

WHAT THE HELL WORLD TOUR

DIERKS BENTLEY

Arizona country and bluegrass star brings his What the Hell World Tour in support of his eighth studio album, “Black,” and its hits “Somewhere on a Beach” and “Different for Girls.” He’ll be joined by Cole Swindell (“Chillin’ It,” “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey”) and Jon Pardi (“Head Over Boots”).

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $18.75-$179.

BUST A GUT

GEORGE WALLACE

Atlanta comedian and Las Vegas mainstay who was the best man at Jerry Seinfeld’s wedding takes the stage for a night of improvisational hilarity.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino @ Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $20-$30, $75 VIP (as part of table of four for $300).

LOL!

ANDRES LOPEZ

Beloved Colombian pioneer of stand-up comedy wraps up his Tour USA 2017 with his show La Pelota de Letras Renovada.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $49-$59.

Sunday

ROAR FOR DAD

ZOO MIAMI

On Dad’s special day, all fathers will receive free admission to the Zoo with the purchase of one regular-priced guest ticket (adult, child, or senior).

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; regular admission is $21.95, $17.95 kids 3-12.

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY

CARS & CIGARS

Bring the whole family to celebrate dear old Dad with live ‘70s country-rock by The Tall Boys, cool classic cars, and hand-rolled cigars and cold beverages for grown-ups in the biergarten. Bring your own picnic or purchase yummy eats.

Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866 or www.thebarnacle.org; $2, kids under 6 free.

LATIN LEGEND

WILLY CHIRINO

Grammy-winning Cuban salsa singer brings his big band to his hometown Miami to help celebrate Father’s Day and his new album, “Sigo Pa’ Lante.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; Ticketmaster; $32-$42.

GOT THE BLUES?

AMY ARLO & ALMOST BLUE

South Florida blues diva, whose powerful voice has invited comparisons to Janis Joplin, performs a show influenced by the great female singers, including jazz legends Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $30-$45.

Next Week

THE REUNION TOUR

L.A. GUNS

Founding lead singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns (who had a brief role in creating Guns N’ Roses before being replaced by Slash) make glam-metal magic onstage for the first time in more than 15 years.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.

free for all

JAZZ IN THE LOBBY

6-9 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Miami Jazz & Film Society presents the steel pan jazz of the Othello Mollineaux Quartet; Lobby lounge of the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.