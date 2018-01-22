Posted on

Museum of Ice Cream isn’t leaving Miami yet. Here’s how to get tickets.

Museum of Ice Cream Miami
Jenise Subervi, who is 7 months pregnant, enjoys a moment resting her feet and eating an ice cream treat inside the 'Bunns Shake' at The Museum of Ice Cream on Collins Ave. in Miami Beach. The museum offers guests the chance to taste, smell, swing and even swim in all things ice cream. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald)
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

The Museum of Ice Cream Miami is here to stay – at least for another month, according to a Monday announcement about the trendy destination. That’s good news if you wanted to go but were bummed that tickets were no longer available.

READ: Museum of Ice Cream Miami makes a sweet statement. But is it worth the trip?

The dessert-themed fun house opened to the public Dec. 13 at 3400 Collins Ave. on Miami Beach. Spokespeople wouldn’t say whether the Museum of Ice Cream would be a permanent fixture, just that it would be in town “through January.”

While its nine rooms are a delight to millennials and other camera-ready types, the museum caused a stir after an environmental activist found plastic sprinkles in Miami Beach storm drains in early January. Despite such concerns, the museum has been a success, selling out tickets at slotted times.

Now the museum, which has locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, has officially extended its stay. Its last day on Miami Beach will be Feb. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Jan. 26. The museum is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

IF YOU GO

What: Museum of Ice Cream Miami
When: Opens Dec. 13 until January, closed Tuesdays
Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Cost: $38 online only, tickets available on Jan. 26
Website: www.museumoficecream.com/

3400 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there
Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Museum of Ice Cream Miami makes a sweet statement. But is it worth the trip?
Tourists Museum of Ice Cream to open in Miami during Art Basel
Tourists Do you go for the kiss? In Miami, greeting a stranger is tricky
Miami Guide
Fritanga time! Where to get Miami’s best Nicaraguan food
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.
Tourists Where can I watch Super Bowl 2018? These are the best watch parties in South Florida