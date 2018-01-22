The Museum of Ice Cream Miami is here to stay – at least for another month, according to a Monday announcement about the trendy destination. That’s good news if you wanted to go but were bummed that tickets were no longer available.

The dessert-themed fun house opened to the public Dec. 13 at 3400 Collins Ave. on Miami Beach. Spokespeople wouldn’t say whether the Museum of Ice Cream would be a permanent fixture, just that it would be in town “through January.”

While its nine rooms are a delight to millennials and other camera-ready types, the museum caused a stir after an environmental activist found plastic sprinkles in Miami Beach storm drains in early January. Despite such concerns, the museum has been a success, selling out tickets at slotted times.

Now the museum, which has locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, has officially extended its stay. Its last day on Miami Beach will be Feb. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Jan. 26. The museum is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.