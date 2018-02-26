Museum of Ice Cream announces its Miami closing date. Here’s how to get tickets.

By now, we hope you have gotten your pink-and-plastic fix at the Museum of Ice Cream Miami.

If not, you’re really going to need to get moving.

The mother of all selfie spots — not counting Wynwood Walls — has announced its final extension. The museum has extended its run for the last time (or so it says) and will close its doors on April 29, leaving in its wake a lot of Instagram fodder and some controversial and environmentally-iffy sprinkles.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 27. You can only order the tickets online; there are no sales onsite. They’ll set you back $38 for kids 3 and up; children 2-and-under are free.

But truly, who can put a price on spending time in a forest of giant fake ice cream cones?

The museum, which also has locations in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, is at 3400 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach and is open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What you need to know before you go: There’s a one-way route up the four floors of the museum. You can spend as long as you like in each of the eight rooms, but you can’t go backward. There’s also an elevator for people with special needs.

Gabrills Loo dances in the Fan-tastic room with Valentina Pereda at The Museum of Ice Cream in Miami Beach. Emily Michot