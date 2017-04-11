5 movies to check out this week around Miami
Feeling like a movie this week? Here are some must-catch flicks playing around Miami.
1. Vampiros En La Habana
Juan Padrón’s animated horror comedy, “¡Vampiros En La Habana!” features Pepito the vampiric trumpet player in 1930s Havana who moonlights as an anti-dictator revolutionary and irresistible Casanova.
Catch “¡Vampiros En La Habana!” at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $8 via www.gablescinema.com.
2. Manhattan
A divorced 42-year-old television writer (who’s dating a 17-year-old) falls in love with his best friend’s mistress in Woody Allen’s black-and-white masterpiece, “Manhattan.”
Catch “Manhattan” on Thursday, April 13 (showtime not yet available) at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st Street, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 at o-cinema.org.
3. TRON: 35th Anniversary
O Cinema Wynwood will present a newly remastered digital presentation of Disney’s 1982 classic, “TRON.” Before the movie, you can play some retro console video games at the cinema’s Flynn’s Arcade and check out a vintage trading card table set up by 80sCards.com.
Catch “TRON” at 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th Street, Miami. Tickets are $11 at o-cinema.org.
4. Their Finest
Photo/Nicola Dove
This romantic comedy directed by Lone Scherfig features heroine Catrin who lives with her struggling artist husband in London circa WWII. Hired to write women’s dialogue for wartime propaganda shorts, she meets screenwriter Tom who enlists her help writing an inspirational film about the war effort. Opens Friday, April 14 with screenings at 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
Catch “Their Finest” at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16; and at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables. Tickets are $11.75 at www.gablescinema.com.
5. I Am Not Your Negro
In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, “Remember This House.” The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin’s death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of this manuscript. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished in this film.
Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, this documentary has won five international Best Documentary awards.
Catch “Not Your Negro” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, 4:35 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach. Tickets are $11 via www.mbcinema.com/