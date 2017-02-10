‘Moonlight’ block party, Coral Orgy among the 2017 Borscht Film Festival highlights

A block party with a screening of "Moonlight" is one highlight of Miami's most subversive film festival.

A “Moonlight” block party timed to the Oscars, a Viking funeral in the Everglades, a Jet Ski parade and an interactive audio-visual installation taking over the entire New World Center are among the highlights of the lineup for Borscht Diez, the 10th edition of the unpredictable celebration of arts in Miami by the Borscht Corp. collective. The festival runs Feb. 22-26 at various venues and bodies of water around the city.

The main event — a showcase of new short films commissioned or made by members of the group — will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 25th at the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts.

Other movies screening during the event include the world premiere of “The Boom Squad,” a new documentary about Liberty City’s youth football team, followed by a Q&A with director Evan Rosenfeld and musician/coach Luther Campbell; “23 Films About a Man Named Arthur,” the feature-length directorial debut of Miami filmmaker/MTV web series star Julian Yuri; the first-ever West Kendall International Film Festival; and retrospective showings of “Waterworld” at a secret waterfront location and “Pootie Tang” on 35mm film.

The Borscht Diez lineup includes several events not related to movies, such as the “Coral Orgy,” an interactive multi-media installation celebrating “the cosmic synchronicity of sex on the reef;” and a block party in Liberty City during the Oscar broadcast to celebrate the made-in-Miami drama “Moonlight,” which is nominated for eight Academy Awards; a Viking funeral-style farewell to previous Borscht shorts, complete with fireworks, at a secret location in the Everglades; and a bring-your-own-watercraft parade of Jet Skis, boats and hovercrafts launching from Stiltsville in Key Biscayne.

Tickets for events vary; many are free but require RSVPs. Check out the entire lineup for Borscht Diez here.

The Borscht Corp. was unofficially founded in 2004 by a group of students from various disciplines at the New World School of the Arts as a way to show each other their current work. The collective has received several grants from the Knight Foundation and produced a number of shorts that have won awards on the international film festival circuit. In January, the group screened new works at the Sundance Film Festival for the seventh year in a row.

The group played a critical role in introducing “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins to playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, both of whom contributed to previous editions of the Borscht Film Festival but had never met.