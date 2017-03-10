Hot people show they’re model citizens at this South Beach volleyball tourney

DADE--2/24/01--PHOTO BY JON KRAL--VOLLEYPLAOOZA ON SOUTH BEACH-- Volleypalooza is a model volleyball challenge to raise money for the Police Athletic League on Miami Beach. The Aura Agency warms up for the volleyball game they are about to play. Top--Antonella Giannantonio, Elaine Fayad and Amanda Perez (bottom)

Models can be model citizens, too. At least that’s the message of the 8th Annual Model Volleyball tournament.

The competition, which takes place Saturday and Sunday on 8th Street and Ocean Drive on South Beach, rounds up models from international agencies for multiple games of beach volleyball. But this isn’t just a gathering of hot women and men in the sun. The Model Volleyball tournament is for charity.

Proceeds for the event, which will include other activities such as tug of war and rock climbing, will benefit poor communities with little access to food through the Jack Brewer Foundation. Brewer, a former NFL player, founded the organization in 2006 and uses sports to connect people and grow resources.

Last year, tournament winners visited Haiti to deliver donations. This year, event attendees have the chance to team up with Miami’s most attractive models for several competitive sports.

In years past, the Model Volleyball tournament has attracted celebrities like Dwyane Wade, model Chanel Iman, filmmaker Michael Bay,The Real Housewives of Miami’s Marysol Patton and others.

If you go

When: Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12

Where: 8th Street and Ocean Drive on Miami Beach

Time: 9 a.m.

Tickets: Start at $300 on eventbrite.com