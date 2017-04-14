MLB’s All-Star uniforms get the Miami Marlins treatment

The Miami Marlins are gearing up for hosting the midseason classic — Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities — in a big way.

Earlier this week, Yahoo! Sports unveiled a number of special looks from MLB which will be used throughout the season — including the on-field All-Star gear.

These are MLB's Home Run Derby/All-Star workout day uniforms. They are SOOOO Miami. You dig the flower pattern? pic.twitter.com/JzJrhrH6c7 — Big League Stew (@bigleaguestew) April 11, 2017

National League players will wear orange jerseys with National written across the front, the second ‘A’ repesented by the star from the ASG logo.

American League players will wear a teal-looking jersey which looks more at home at Joe Robbie Stadium in the days of the old Florida Marlins. The second ‘A’ in American is also the ASG star.

One sleeve will have the logo of the player’s team on it; the other will be the Marlins’ ASG logo.

Caps for the first two days will also have a Miami feel to them as all teams will have black caps with their specific team logo in orange (so, nothing special for the Mets or Orioles but it’ll be a different look for the Yankees and Dodgers), the ASG logo on the side.

For the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, players will wear their usual game uniforms with some unique touches. Caps will be of a different look with gold logos and ASG patch.

Socks worn by players will also have a Miami feel to them with flowers and palm fronds printed on them.

If you go

MLB All-Star FanFest: At Miami Beach Convention Center, July 7-11; Tickets from $15.

All-Star Sunday: Futures Game, celebrity softball game at Marlins Park, July 9; Tickets from $80.

Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park.

2017 MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.

