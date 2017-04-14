Posted on

MLB’s All-Star uniforms get the Miami Marlins treatment

By Miami Herald For miami.com

The Miami Marlins are gearing up for hosting the midseason classic — Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities — in a big way.

Earlier this week, Yahoo! Sports unveiled a number of special looks from MLB which will be used throughout the season — including the on-field All-Star gear.

National League players will wear orange jerseys with National written across the front, the second ‘A’ repesented by the star from the ASG logo.

American League players will wear a teal-looking jersey which looks more at home at Joe Robbie Stadium in the days of the old Florida Marlins. The second ‘A’ in American is also the ASG star.

One sleeve will have the logo of the player’s team on it; the other will be the Marlins’ ASG logo.

Caps for the first two days will also have a Miami feel to them as all teams will have black caps with their specific team logo in orange (so, nothing special for the Mets or Orioles but it’ll be a different look for the Yankees and Dodgers), the ASG logo on the side.

For the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, players will wear their usual game uniforms with some unique touches. Caps will be of a different look with gold logos and ASG patch.

Socks worn by players will also have a Miami feel to them with flowers and palm fronds printed on them.

If you go

MLB All-Star FanFest: At Miami Beach Convention Center, July 7-11; Tickets from $15.

All-Star Sunday: Futures Game, celebrity softball game at Marlins Park, July 9; Tickets from $80.

Home Run Derby: Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park.

2017 MLB All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park.

Read more here: http://hrld.us/2oIDIqF

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus
Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Miami Guide
Are these are the best places in Miami to propose?
Hialeah throws it back to the ’60s with classic cars and cocktails
There’s a new documentary about José Fernández. His mother calls it ‘truthful’
Tourists This Miami milkshake shop is a copy of his mom’s 1980s kitchen
Major summer savings at hotels from Miami to Orlando
Tourists Not into the big clubs? Hang at these new Miami bars and lounges.
Tourists Bar Nancy is Miami’s best artisanal cocktail dive yet
South Florida’s most luxurious hotel packages this summer
Here’s how to score free Cuban coffee from Versailles