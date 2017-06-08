Miss Haiti 2017 hosts a charity fashion show in Miami

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 Miss Universe Haiti Raquel Pelissier, who came in second place in the Miss Universe pageant, waves to a crowd of fans during a brief visit to Little Haiti as gave her remarks and took questions inside the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Raquel Pelissier, the Haitian beauty queen that was steps away from being crowned Miss Universe 2017, returns to Miami to host a fashion show to raise funds for Prodev Haiti Schools. This organization provides approximately 10,000 children with access to education and sponsors an annual Christmas toy distribution.

Pelissier was in Miami in February soon after she competed in the Miss Universe pageant, where she was awarded First Runner Up behind France’s Iris Mittenaere. She visited the Little Haiti neighborhood to speak with locals about her journey and was also awarded the key to the City of Miami.

The fashion show will feature designs by Rachel Roy and will be held noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Turnberry Isle Hotel in Aventura. Among the celebrity attendees will be Miami Dolphin Mike Pouncey. Pelissier will be joined by ABC News anchor and reporter Calvin Hughes.

General admission tickets start at $200 and include a champagne brunch, fashion show, gift bag and silent auction access featuring art, fashion and exclusive getaways. A runway front row seat is available for $300 and is all-inclusive, with attendance at the Celebrity VIP Reception. For additional information, visit www.catwalkforcharity.org