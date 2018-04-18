Miami’s hottest chefs to host this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth are hosting this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth, the cover stars of INDULGE’s 2018 Food & Wine Issue and chef-partners of Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach, will host this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue. The OBIEs start at 6:30 p.m. on May 11 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. Tickets and more information are available at http://community.orangebowl.org/obfw/ or by calling 305-341-4701.

McInnis and Booth have both appeared on Bravo’s Emmy award-winning Top Chef. In March, the two became engaged on national television while appearing on ABC’s The Chew. In addition, Booth was a recent semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef.

Previous celebrity chefs for the Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration have included Norman Van Aken, Fabio Viviani, Rocco DiSpirito, Michael Schwartz and Paula DaSilva

“We are very excited to have Jeff and Janine as the celebrity chefs at this year’s Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue,” said Sean Pittman, Orange Bowl Committee president and chair. “This event has become our signature annual fundraiser, and we anticipate raising approximately $100,000 this year for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, Special Olympics Florida and the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy.”

Through the years, the Orange Bowl has been able to invest millions of dollars in the South Florida community through its four pillars of community outreach: youth sports, fundraising and community events, academic programs and scholarships, and legacy gifts.

In addition to enjoying samples from over 30 of South Florida’s top restaurants, event attendees will enjoy an open bar, live entertainment, raffles and a complimentary gift bag.