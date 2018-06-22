Miami summer is insanely hot. Head to these places for indoor fun with the family

With summer vacation officially in full swing and temperatures in South Florida already at a record breaking high, you’ll need some ideas on what to do with the family that involves plenty of air conditioning (how many movies can you watch, really?). Here are your best bets.

Frost Science Museum

Looking at the Oculus, the very bottom of the Frost Science Museum’s enormous salt water aquarium.

The fancy Frost Science Museum features innovative and investigative technologies to discover and uncover all facets of science and life. Your little dreamer is sure to be mesmerized by the Planetarium show, with its surround sound and captivating storytelling. Or check out sea life from hammerhead sharks to indigenous tropical fish in the museum’s Aquarium. The Feathers to the Stars exhibition, allows guest to experience the journey of flight- from dinosaurs to modern aviation. There’s even an Everglades experience that teaches kids about environmental science and biodiversity. Don’t miss the latest Poison Exhibit that will surely blow your kids’ minds.

1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600

Miami Children Museum

Miami Children’s Museum Handout

Now through September, kids can take part in The Lion Guard exhibit, which allows them to use their team building skills as they explore the pride lands and and protect the Circle of Life while learning all about animals in the savanna. Other permanent exhibits like the Construction Zone, Super Market and Music Makers Studio encourage kids to interact and self-explore different aspects of art, culture, and history in a family-friendly environment. Pop in for Mini Mondays, where kids age five and under can partake in play-based activities in a safe and quiet environment. Tuesdays through Sundays are filled things to do like sand play construction with kinetic sand, arts and crafts at the Art Studio, and even a show by the museum’s theater group. Summer camps also available.

980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami Beach; 305-373-5437

Fun Dimension

FunDimension in Wynwood has laser tag, bumper cars, playscapes, and mimosas. Handout

Take the kids to this mini amusement park in Wynwood and they will disappear for a few hours of play and adventure while you grab a seat to work on your laptop or enjoy a cold beverage. Fun Dimension offers everything from laser tag to bumper cars. Stimulate their senses in the 7D theater or keep them entertained (and contained) in the massive indoor playground for both little ones and kids up to four feet tall. Their latest attraction, the Bungee Dome, lets adventure seekers jump as high as they like on the trampoline floor while strapped to a harness. You can pay per game or activity or purchase game play on the Fun Dimension card. Parents can also take advantage of daily specials like $2 unlimited game play on Tuesdays ($25 per person), or Shoot and Spin Unlimited two hour play for $24.99 (laser tag and spin zone). Want something more long term? Fun Dimension is hosting summer camp, and giving away one free day if you sign up for one week ($325).

2129 NW 1st Ct., Miami ; 786-360-1766

Ninja Lounge

Ninja Lounge is where you can live out your dreams of being an assassin. Handout

Trampolines, obstacle courses and an endless whirlwind of fitness classes (think martial arts, gymnastics, and dance) will keep even the most active kid entertained for hours at Ninja Lounge. If what you’re looking for is to come for the day, Ninja Lounge offers one hour and two hours tickets. There’s even a soft play area for ages 2-6 that includes a ball pit, an age appropriate obstacle course, slides, games and toys. Take advantage of extended hours during the summers. It’s where “bouncing off the walls” is encouraged.

14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 786-590-5000

Pod 22

Pod 22 is the place to be to keep your little ones busy while you get your nails did. Handout

Here’s a solution for busy parents whose kids would rather be on an adventure than home on the couch. Let them loose at Pod 22, an urban break room featuring slides, climbing nets, and a modernized obstacle course for all ages. That’s not even the best part! Pod 22 is also home to a nail salon, which for an extra fee, you can opt for the ‘supervised play’ while getting a fresh mani and pedi. The concept was created by a mother, who felt that the neighborhood was lacking in a guilt-free play area where kids could have fun and parents could kick back without the worry. Blow out services now offered.

8101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-456-4791

King’s Entertainment

King’s Entertainment has bowling, billiards, games and more. Handout

Not only are there 14 bowling lanes, but Kings also has a variety of gaming options like foosball, air hockey, shuffle board, and billiard tables. Enjoy music, a full kitchen with tasty goodies like Loaded Sweet Potatoes Waffle Fries and Buffalo Chicken Wontons (there’s also a kid’s menu available) all in the comfort of your own lane. You’re sure to score some points for planning this outing, mom and dad.

3450 NW 83rd Ave., Miami; 844-494-9400

The Poppet Project

Arts and crafts and science are all rolled into one at the Poppet Project, and the best part? Parents can just pop in whenever they like for their kids. Projects change daily so kids get the chance to explore and create a variety of work at the craft tables, tinkering stations and the on-site science lab. Prices range from one hour ($14) to three hours ($36). Feel free to make a mess with the endless art supplies available for budding artists. Group classes and Party Studios also available.

8650 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-773-1750

Artsy Hive

Let your little one’s creative spirit get reenergized at Artsy Hive, Miami Shore’s newest pottery painting oasis. Bring your kid and a few friends and let them select from an array of unique pieces (there’s even a Koons inspired balloon animal) like unicorns to superheroes, which they’ll get to hand paint themselves and take home as a keepsake (all paint is non-toxic). The “Hive” is an open and inviting place where both kids and adults can unwind and let their inner-Picasso shine.

211 NE 95th St., Miami Shores; 305-456-1059

Just 4 Fun

Just 4 Fun in South Miami

Just 4 Fun at the Shops at Sunset Place boasts nine slides, a trampoline pen, a ball pit and even art studio. Toddlers have their own separate area that includes lollipop-like wrecking balls and a colorful kid-friendly hamster wheel. It’s unlimited fun for kids and parents can also sit and enjoy with a glass of wine or a cup of tea while kids play. Expect a menu beyond chicken tenders and pizza. At Just 4 Fun, the kitchen offers everything from salmon with jasmine rice to meatballs linguine. Summer season brings weekly deals like buy one unlimited pass on Tuesday and get the second child free or plan a trip on a Wednesday where the unlimited entrance is half price. How does ‘Parent’s Night Out’ for $35 sound?! Parents can drop off their children (two and older) from 6 p.m. while they go enjoy a movie or an uninterrupted dinner.

5701 Sunset Dr., 3rd Level, South Miami; 305-763-8249