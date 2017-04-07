Your child will never be bored at these South Florida summer camps

Brennan McBride, 11, holds up a queen conch that he found during an Eco Adventures tour, as his mother Silvia McBride, and brother, Joseph, look for more marine life, to hold and then release.

Campers ages 6 through 17 can participate in myriad activities at different parks throughout Miami-Dade County. There are arts camps, fishing camps, golf camps, learn-to-swim camps for all ages — from toddlers to adults, camps for kids with disabilities, empowerment camps for girls, overnight camps and much more. Programs for kids and adults with disabilities are also available.

In Broward, camps are free at six neighborhood county parks: Boulevard Gardens Community Center, Franklin, Lafayette Hart, the Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, Roosevelt Gardens and Sunview parks.