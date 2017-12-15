Hey, 'Star Wars' geeks. Before you go to the Toschi Station to pick up some power converters, pass by JohnMartin's to test your 'Star Wars' trivia.

So you say you’re a “Star Wars” fan. You know your Jyn Erso from your Kylo Ren. You haven’t slept since you bought your tickets for “The Last Jedi.” And you bought tickets for six different showings. Good.

But how well do you know the prequels? Did you manage to stay awake through all of the “The Phantom Menace”? Do you have all the dialogue in the original movie memorized?

Of course you do. So head out to JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Coral Gables from 8 to 10 p.m. Dec. 21 for a “Star Wars” trivia night. What’s at stake? Prizes, “Star Wars” cocktails and top nerd bragging rights for all time, or at least until the next movie comes out.

The catch is this: If you want the gift cards, you need to show up in costume. But you were going to do that anyway, weren’t you?

As for the trivia, buckle up. The questions will start out easy, then get harder than shooting womp rats on Tatooine in a T-16. Do. Or do not. There is no try.

This is your face when you miss that question about Chewbacca’s home planet. Lucasfilm/AP

The good news is that during the bonus round, you might win a specialty cocktail like The Storm Trooper (a white chocolate martini), Blue Bantha Milk (a cousin to a pina colada with coconut cream, coconut rum, pineapple juice and blue liqueur) or Lightsaber Sparklers (sparkling wine with strawberry or blue citrus). Or you can show your wisdom and hold out for the The Martini Yoda, It Is (a good old-fashioned apple martini).

These cocktails are so fancy you’d never find them at Mos Eisley. Front row: The Martini, Yoda It Is; The Storm Trooper; Blue Bantha Milk. In the back: Lightsaber Sparklers.

JohnMartin’s , at 253 Miracle Mile, hosts Trivia Night from 8-10 p.m. every Thursday, but a word of advice, young Jedi: Maybe don’t show up in your Boba Fett costume any other time.