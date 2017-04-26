Miami Soul weekend guide: Spice It Up, Kream Saturdays, R&B Only and more
1. Spice It Up
Foodie alert for all of you who love Caribbean food. Spice It Up kicks off as a new monthly experience featuring a different Caribbean and Latin chef featuring interactive cooking demos where you participate in preparing popular Caribbean dishes. There’s also mixologists, appetizers, and live Caribbean and Latin music. This month’s feature is Chef Irie.
7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Caribbean Marketplace at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE 2nd Ave, Little Haiti; Tickets are $65 at eventbrite.com
2. R&B Only
Here’s a new experience to check out that’s making its way from LA. It’s a ’90s throwback R&B experience with live music and for true music lovers.
10 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 29 The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St, Miami; Free RSVP before 11pm and general tickets $22.75 available at eventbrite.com
3. Jazz in the House
The Historic Hampton House is reliving its good ole days as the hot spot for live entertainment. Check out their monthly live jazz set with and chill vibes with this month’s featured performance by The Instant Attraction Band II.
8 p.m.-midnight Friday, April 28 at Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami
4. Dinner with Irie
Taste the Islands’ Chef Irie kicks off what he calls an intimate and artistic dining experience limited to only 25 diners. With Irie curating it, you know there’s going to be plenty of Caribbean flavors.
4-9 p.m. Sunday, April 30 Cooper City (Location provided with ticket purchase); The five-course seated dinner also includes cocktails for $65 per person. Spring inspired attired recommended. RSVP at henneym@bellsouth.net.
5. The Hungry Black Man’s Chef’s Roundup Private Dinner
The Hungry Black Man’s continues with his Black food tour showcasing the best in local soul cuisine. This month’s private dinner features Chef Shawn Williams who will create authentic African-American soul cuisine and a cocktail experience.
8-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at 550 North Biscayne River Dr, Miami; Tickets are $35 and must be purchased at eventbrite.com
6. Feed Your Soul Brunch Series
Amaris Jones of South Street fame kicks off her latest foodie series with a weekly brunch every Sunday at the Black-owned Spasso Miami. The brunch buffet includes fried catfish, creamy grits, jerk chicken, omelets, a pasta station, omelets, free range fried chicken
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Spasso Miami, 3540 Main Hwy, Coconut Grovel; The brunch buffet is $35, and bottomless mimosas is $15.
7. Kream Saturdays
The coolest new spot in Wynwood is bringing a new kind of flavor with the launch of Kream Saturdays – a ’90s themed ice cream party. Enjoy DJ sets by A Fly Guy and DJ Affect.
10 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Mr. Kream, 2400 N Miami Ave, Wynwood
8. Black Canvas Party
The Perez Art Museum of Miami comes to Historic Overtown to team up with Art Africa for an evening of art, food, wine, and live music. The evening features a pop-up art gallery with a tour of the art installations around Overtown and art-making activities. Arrive early and participate in the Black Canvas Party for the first 25 guests. Free and open to the community.
6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Clyde Killens Pool Hall, 920 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown
9. Amarna at Yeelen Gallery
The Black-owned gallery, Yeelen, presents art vibes showing the latest exhibition by Amarna. Enjoy music by DJ Bre, food, and hookah. Ladies free all night. Admission $20.
7 p.m.-midnight Wednesday, April 26 at Yeelen Gallery, 294 NW 54th St, Little Haiti
10. Cunning Linguistics Poetry Night
On the B Side presents erotic poetry night with guest poets from around the state. It’s all hosted by comedian Rayzor, music by A Fly Guy, and special guest Chello.
7-11 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St, Miami; General admission starts at $10 and starts at tickettailor.com