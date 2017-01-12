Miami Soul weekend guide: The Marvin Gaye Experience, Zo’s Family Health & Fitness Groove and more

Miami Soul – your ultimate source for places to go, people to see, and things to do in the Black social scene. Check out this week’s weekend guide from Miami Soul.

Juice Joint After Work Speakeasy

Thursday, January 12, 5PM – 9PM – Cocktail Bar at Prohibition, 3404 N Miami Ave, Miami

The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce and Majestic Group kicks off the new year with an after work mingler. Happy hour specials with half off cocktails. No cover.

7th Anniversary Haiti Earthquake Vigil

Thursday, January 12, 4:30PM – 9PM – Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr, Miami

In commemoration of the devastating earthquake in 2010, a vigil is being held leading an a procession at 4:30pm at the Toussaint Louverture Statue. At 6pm is a memorial wall being dedicated at the LHCC campus followed by an inter-faith prayer and memoriam service led by the Florida Haitian American Christian Leaders Association. A traditional “boullion” vegetable and meat stew supper will also be served. Free and open to the community.

YPN Broward Afterwork Social

Thursday, January 12, 5:30PM – 8:30PM – Blue Martini at Galleria, 2432 E Sunrise Blvd, Ft Lauderdale

The Urban League of Broward County Young Professionals Network hosts an afterwork social. Enjoy one free drink for all attendees. Admission $10 for members; $15 non-members.

What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience

Friday, January 13, 8PM – Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center PL, Miramar

In celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and First Lady Angela presents an amazing tribute to R&B/Motown legend, Marvin Gaye to kick off Black History Month and MLK Day. The musical show features Marvin Gaye’s biggest hits as performed by Brian Owens who’s performed for Michelle Obama. The evening also includes a post-show VIP reception to meet the artists and view the unveiling of the Marvin Gaye & 1970’s Exhibition in the art gallery. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at tickets.miramarculturalcenter.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent969.html

Toast to Art: Opa-locka Paint Night

Friday, January 13, 6PM – 9PM – Opa-locka ARC, 675 Ali Baba Ave

The Opa-locka Community Development Corporation (OLCDC) presents a monthly paint night led by local artist Chris Austin. Space is limited; RSVP to reserve your canvas at eventbrite.com/e/toast-to-art-opa-locka-paint-night-january-edition-tickets-30461847205

Zo’s Family Health & Fitness Groove: January 13 – 16 – North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St, North Miami

Join Alonzo Mourning for a three-day MLK weekend with activities for the community and the entire family. Events include:

January 13 – 16 – North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St, North Miami Join Alonzo Mourning for a three-day MLK weekend with activities for the community and the entire family. Events include: Zo’s Youth Summit: Friday, January 13, 8am – 2pm at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens

Friday, January 13, 8am – 2pm at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens Zo’s Health & Wellness Groove 5K Run/Walk: Saturday, January 14 at North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St, Registration: 6:30am & race starts at 8am

Saturday, January 14 at North Miami Athletic Stadium, 2555 NE 151st St, Registration: 6:30am & race starts at 8am Zo’s Health & Wellness Groove Family Fun Day: Saturday, January 14, 9:30am – 2pm at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Registration $25 before January 14.

Saturday, January 14, 9:30am – 2pm at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Registration $25 before January 14. Sports Clinic by Dibia: Saturday, January 14, 10am – 1pm at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Free.

Saturday, January 14, 10am – 1pm at North Miami Athletic Stadium. Free. Zo’s Comedy Groove: Sunday, January 15, 6:30pm – 12am at JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd Way. This is a VIP evening with a $250 donation for a pass for the entire weekend.

Sunday, January 15, 6:30pm – 12am at JW Marriott Marquis, 255 Biscayne Blvd Way. This is a VIP evening with a $250 donation for a pass for the entire weekend. Zo’s Hall of Fame Golf Groove: Monday, January 16, 8am tee off at Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura

For the full lineup, visit zoswintergroove.com/2017/main/index.html 3rd Annual Miami Urban Music & Film Festival

January 13-14 – Miami Dade College North Campus, Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami

Lesesne Media Group presents two days of live music performances, film and music video screenings, visual artwork, panels, and industry networking. Student tickets are $10; Friday passes $20; Saturday passes $30; 2-day passes $35 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/the-miami-urban-music-film-festival-mumff-tickets-26669563382. Kappa Founders Day Dinner & After Party

Saturday, January 14, 8PM – 1AM – 1st Klass Cafe, 9940 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

The gentlemen for Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc celebrate their Founder’s Day with a dinner and after party hosted by the Ft. Lauderdale Alumni Chapter. Enjoy live jazz by Jon Saxx. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door and can be purchased at FlaKappas.com. BLCK Dinner

Sunday, January 15, 4PM – 9PM – Private location disclosed with ticket purchase

The BLCK Family hosts its monthly dinner with a souful menu of Nigerian Suya, Communal Hominy, and Citrus Poached Fish curaed by Chef Jumoke Jackson from Cutthroat Kitchen. Welcome cocktail starts at 4pm with fellowship at 5pm and live music by Crys Alexandra and Free Dystopia. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at theblckfamily.com/product/blck-dinner-january-2017. Day La Soul: 90’s-2000’s Hip Hop Jam

Sunday, January 15, 5PM – 11PM – E11even Rooftop, 15 NE 11th St, Downtown Miami

SocialXchange hosts their monthly rooftop day party with old school Hip Hop by multiple DJs. Tickets $15 and available online at eventbrite.com/e/day-la-soul-90s-2000s-hip-hop-jam-tickets-30913997599