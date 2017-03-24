Posted on

Miami Soul weekend guide: Talib Kweli live, DJ Moma party, Greek Picnic and more

1. Talib Kweli at Hip Hop Don’t Stop Miami

Hip Hop lyricist Talib Kweli is performing live at the Winter Music Conference closing party with a block party featuring a line up of 12 internationally recognized Hip Hop DJs from Europe. Free admission.

 

March 26, 4PM – 4AM – The Anderson Bar, 709 NE 79th St, Miami
Free admission. RSVP at http://eepurl.com/cGMf_D

709 NE 79th St, Miami
2. Everyday People Miami Edition

Everyday People is headed to Miami from NYC for a Miami Music Week edition featuring DJ Moma and a special live performance. Enjoy a Diaspora mashup with Afro-Caribbean beats.

Saturday, March 25, 7PM – 1AM – Sidebar Miami, 337 SW 8th St, Miami

RSVP at everydaypplmiami.splashthat.com

337 SW 8th St, Miami
3. Miami Greek Picnic

Bring your lawn chairs, tents, and picnic baskets for the 2nd Annual Greek picnic hosted by the Miami-Dade Alumni National Panhellenic Council. Family friendly event.

Saturday, March 25, 12PM – Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65th St, Hialeah

Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for children under the age of 12 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/miami-greek-picnic-2017-tickets-30458233396

401 E 65th St, Hialeah
4. Seersuckers & Sundresses Day Party

It’s a spring fling at this second annual day party hosted by CastingCouchTV.com, Tony Barne Productions, and Stogi TV.

Saturday, March 25, 12PM – 4PM – Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami

Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com/e/miami-seersuckers-and-sundresses-day-party-tickets-31764371089?

4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami
5. Jazz in the House

Want a more chill night? Enjoy a jazzy night out at this beautifully restored Historic property.

Friday, March 24, 8PM – 12AM – Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami

Admission $10.

4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami
6. After Five: South Florida Black Professionals Mixer

Unwind with happy hour specials at this Black-owned restaurant. Free admission.

Friday, March 24, 6PM – 9PM – Roun a Goosey, 11635 Red Rd, Miramar

11635 Red Rd, Miramar
