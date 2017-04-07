Miami Soul weekend guide: Sweet Butter Dinner Show, Bad & Boozy, Sankofa Jazz Fest and more
1. Sweet Butter Pop-up & Dinner Show
Sweet Butter takes you around the deep South from the Creole culture in New Orleans to the Geechee and Gullah cultures in Carolinas for a Southern culinary experience. The evening pairs up the Southern experience with a live dinner show featuring singing, dancing, and live music, including a four course dinner.
Friday & Saturday, April 7 & 8, 5:30PM and 9PM
Overtown Performing Arts Center, 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami
Advance reservations are required and tickets are $55 and can be purchased at SweetButterMiami.eventbrite.com
2. Bad & Boozy - Black Miami Street Food Tour
Hungry Black Man presents a street food tour aboard a party bus exploring our underground food scene and stopping at Black-owned BBQ stands, conch and seafood houses, fry joints, and wherever else you can find some good food. The night ends with a trap ice cream party at Mr. Kream. Tickets are $90 per person and includes all food items, bus ride, and evening activities.
Saturday, April 8, 7:30PM
Location revealed with ticket purchase
3. 3rd Annual Sankofa Jazz Fest
Grammy-winning trumpet player and multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Payton is the featured jazz headliner at this year’s festival. Performances also includes Melton Mustafa, Leesa Richards, the New Visions Sax Ensemble, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy this free outdoor concert.
Saturday, April 8, 2PM – 7PM
African Heritage Cultural Arts, 6161 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
4. 19th Annual Afro Roots World Music Festival
Enjoy live performances by pan-African musicians from the Caribbean, the Americas, and Africa. Africa’s Salif Keita will headline and Cuban folklore musician, Cortadito, will open the evening.
Friday, April 7, 6PM – 11PM
North Shore Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
Tickets are $20 at the box office.
5. Tech, Beats & Bytes
Rico Love hosts this social gathering of food, entertainment, and technology with R&B and Old School Hip Hop by A Fly Guy. Free admission.
Monday, April 10, 6PM – 10PM
Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St
6. Tropical Nights of North Miami featuring Zenglen
The City of North Miami presents a free family event with a live performance by Haitian band, Zenglen and performances by Tara Lakay. A kids corner with activities is presented by Gang Alternative. Free event.
Friday, April 7, 6PM – 11PM
Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami
7. Friday Night Live in Little Haiti
Every first Friday Haitian and Caribbean performers take over the Little Haiti Cultural Complex for live music in the plaza and kids activities and art exhibit in the gallery.
Friday, April 7, 7PM – 11PM
Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr, Miami
Admission $10 in advance.