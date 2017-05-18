Posted on

Wyclef is in Little Haiti. Biz Markie is in Wynwood. Your weekend is looking pretty good.

Wyclef returns to Miami with a show at Sounds of Little Haiti.
Check out your Miami Soul Weekend Guide:

1. Sounds of Little Haiti featuring Wyclef

Grammy award winning Wyclef Jean headlines the one year anniversary of Sounds of Little Haiti with a live performance in honor of Haitian Heritage Month. Performances also include international bands Kreyol-La, Dat7, Rare Lakay, and hosted by Mecca. Suggested donation of $15.

7-11 p.m. Friday, May 19
Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr, Miami

2. Live Jazz with Kevin Mahogany

Kevin Mahogany

Here’s a treat for jazz lovers – a live performance by local jazz vocalist Kevin Mahogany at Little Havana’s world famous bar and lounge. Free admission.

6-10 p.m. Friday, May 19
Ball and Chain, 1513 SW 8th St, Miami

3. Blue Jeans & Blazers Party

Get blue jeans and blazers chic for this annual fundraiser party for the South Florida Youth Summit. Advance tickets $30; $40 at the door with an open bar from 8pm – 9pm. 100% of proceeds goes towards supporting the Summit.

8 p.m.-midnight Friday, May 19
15 W Las Olas Blvd, Ft Lauderdale; Cash Only

4. The Jam - Classic Hip Hop and R&B party

DJ Fly Guy and DJ LS One are spinning your favorites from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Admission $10.

10 p.m. Saturday, May 20
The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St, Miami

5. Ying Yang Twins live at Day La Soul

The original twerk kings, Ying Yang Twins, are performing live for Day La Soul’s monthly rooftop 90’s and 2000’s day party.

5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Rooftop at E11even, 15 NE 11th St, Downtown Miami

Early bird tickets are sold out. General admission is $30 and available at eventbrite.com

6. Spring Fling Day Party

Girl Power hosts their annual fundraising day party with music by A Fly Guy. All proceeds to benefit Girl Power’s summer camp.

1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20
Sweet Liberty, 237 20th Street, Miami Beach

Tickets $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com

7. Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch

The best of local Haitian chefs are coming together for a brunch celebrating Haitian culture and cuisine. It’s all hosted by WPLG’s Calvin Hughes.

Midnight-2 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE 2nd Ave, Little Haiti

Tickets are $50 and available at ChefsoftheCaribbeanBrunch.eventbrite.com.

8. Afrobeats & Brunch Day party

Day parties signal the start of summer. Enjoy Afrobeats, Afrohouse, reggae, and music from across the diaspora at this day party in Brickell. Brunch is from noon – 3 p.m. for $40 and includes bottomless mimosas. The party continues from 3-8 p.m.

Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21
Providores & Publicans, 141 SW 7th St, Miami

Complimentary entry before 4 p.m. with RSVP; $10 afterwards. RSVP at eventbrite.com

9. Backyard Boogie with Biz Markie

Backyard Boogie celebrates five years of Sunday vibes in Wynwood with a live DJ set by the legendary Biz Markie. No cover.

3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday, May 21
Wood Tavern, 2531 NW 2nd Ave, Wynwood

