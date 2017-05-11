Miami Soul Weekend Guide: Haitian food, a reggae block party and art night in Opa-Locka
1. Ultimate Flavors of Haiti
The Taste of Haiti kicks off the weekend food festival with this 4-course dinner showcasing the Haitian gastronomy as curated by Chef Ivan Dorval and Chef Stephan. Pre-fixed dinner is $65 and includes wine pairing.
7-11 p.m. Thursday, May 11
Ivan’s Cookhouse, 14815 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami
2. Opa-Locka Art Night
The Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation and the Perez Art Museum Miami celebrates the city’s cultural arts transformation with an interactive evening including Paint Night, a guided art tour by PAMM, and art exhibitions featuring work by local artists from the African diaspora. Free and complimentary wine and beer will be served.
6-9 p.m. Friday, May 12
The ARC, 675 Ali Baba Ave, Opa-locka
3. 5th Annual Taste of Haiti
This year’s Taste of Haiti is at a new location with an all day festival celebrating the food and culture of Haiti. Eat your heart out with dozens of food available for sale by food vendors, music, live performances, and a chef’s competition. Free and open to the entire community.
3-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Miami Made College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami
4. Wynwood Art Walk Reggae Block Party
Stroll through Wynwood for the Second Saturdays Art Walk and check out the art galleries, lounge scene, a block party and various events around Wynwood. Red Stripe is hosting a reggae block party with performances by Jo Mersa Marley (grandson of Bob Marley) and other local artists. There will also be a live mural painting, food trucks, DJ sets, and cocktails.
4 p.m. -3 a.m. Saturday, May 13
2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
5. Tech Beats & Bytes
If you’re into music, technology and the startup scene then you’ll enjoy this social gathering with a conversations series featuring Big D, super producer to some of the biggest names in Hip Hop. Enjoy craft cocktails, food, and music by DJ Self Born. No cover.
6-10 p.m. Monday, May 15
Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St, Miami