Road Trip! Vacation close to home at these Florida destinations.

Block off a minimum of three nights and enjoy this road trip exploring Key Largo, Islamorada and Key West. Or, if you’re pressed for time, pick one destination and drive straight there.

Day One – Key Largo – 70 miles south from Miami, 1 hour 20 minute drive

Drink: Take the road less traveled—Card Sound Road, an alternate route to Key Largo where you’ll find Alabama Jack’s (58000 Card Sound Rd., Homestead; 305-248-8741; no website), a waterfront fish shack whose atmosphere is a little bit country and a lot of Keys color. Join the locals and while away the afternoon over fried grouper sandwiches and cold beers.

Play: Discover some of the most unspoiled sections of the Florida Straits (the third largest barrier reef in the world) with a two-and-a-half-hour snorkel trip at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park (102601 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo; 305-451-6300; http://pennekamppark.com).

Stay: Check into Playa Largo (97450 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo; 305-853-1001; http://playalargoresort.com), the first newly built resort in Key Largo in over 20 years, and take advantage of 15 acres edging Florida Bay with sublime lagoon-style pools, hammocks swaying lazily in the breeze and dining venues that could hold their own in Miami.

An aerial shot of Playa Largo’s 15 acre property on the Florida Bay.

Day Two – Islamorada – 85 miles south from Miami, 1 hour 45 minute drive

Play: Known as the Sportfishing Capital of the World, get offshore in Islamorada with a charter fishing trip departing from Bud n’ Mary’s Marina (79851 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada; 305-664-2461; http://budnmarys.com). From backcountry to deep sea, tarpon to sailfish, there’s a guide and a boat to take you into the blue in search of the big one.

Bud n Mary’s Marina has got you covered if you are looking for a fun fishing adventure.

Eat: Enjoy a languorous meal on the sprawling waterfront patio at Lorelei (96 Madeira Rd., Islamorada; 305-664-2692; http://loreleicabanabar.com) for a bountiful menu that includes cracked conch, smoked fish dip, buffalo chicken wings and the catch of the day. There’s even a vegan sauté. Keep your eyes peeled for the larger than life mermaid cutout on the west side of the road.

Stay: Unwind at the refreshingly chic Amara Cay Resort (80001 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada; 305-664-0073; http://www.amaracayresort.com) awash with driftwood paneled walls, woven basket chairs swinging from the ceiling and gorgeous rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Tuck into a sumptuous Italian dinner in the airy dining room of onsite restaurant Oltremare for orecchiette with scallops and rock shrimp or the braised short rib with polenta and Sangiovese wine.

Amara Cay Resort

Day Three – Key West – 160 miles south from Miami, 3.5 hour drive

Lunch & Spa: Make a romantic pit stop at Little Palm Island Resort (28500 Overseas Hwy, Little Torck Key; 305-872-2524; http://www.littlepalmisland.com) just before you hit Key West for lunch and spa (Japanese soaking tubs on your own private patio!) on the five and a half acre Robinson Crusoe-like private island paradise. Be sure to make your reservations in advance in order to access the ferry.

Take a road trip to Little Palm Island Resort and let your cares float away.

Stay: Marquesa (600 Fleming St., Key West; 305-292-1919; http://www.marquesa.com) is a refined 27-room guesthouse that exudes the Old Town charm you crave from a Key West escape. It also positions you within walking distance to Duval Street and Mallory Square for sunset. While not technically a bed and breakfast, you can arrange for freshly baked blueberry banana bread and coffee to be delivered to your room in the morning for breakfast in bed.

Play: Take advantage of the tranquil summer conditions on the water with Fury Water Adventures’ (241 Front St., Key West; 855-990-0197; https://www.furycat.com) half day Island Adventure excursion. Cruise into Key West’s backcountry and snorkel at secret spots, kayak through mangrove islands and splash around on a sandbar beach with ice cold Coronas to cool you down.

Eat: For dinner, make reservations at Santiago’s Bodega (207 Petronia St., Key West; 305-296-7691; http://www.santiagosbodega.com) tucked away in Bahama Village for a refined interpretation on Spanish tapas. Must order items include: beef tenderloin with bleu cheese butter, croquettas with prosciutto and provolone and the brandy flambéed haloumi cheese.

Santiago’s Bodega

Drink: Start or end your night at the Green Parrot (601 Whitehead St., Key West; 305-294-6133; http://www.greenparrot.com), an open air bar loved by locals with crowds that spill onto the sidewalk for live music, free popcorn and the house shot, root beer barrels (that’s root beer schnapps plunged into a rocks glass of Miller Light).