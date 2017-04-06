Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami

It’s summertime and the outdoors are calling. Answer them with our guide to everything under the sun, from boating to cycling, hiking, diving, yoga, fishing and more.

Where to Kayak & Paddleboard

South Beach Kayak (1771 Purdy Ave., South Beach; 305-975-5087; http://southbeachkayak.com) and the Virginia Key Outdoor Center (3801 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; 786-224-4777; https://www.vkoc.net) have you covered with kayak and paddleboard rentals by the hour on Biscayne Bay, from about $15 per hour.

Where to Cycle

With nearly 20 miles of dirt and paved trails for all levels, Oleta River State Park (3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; 305-919-1844; https://www.floridastateparks.org/park/Oleta-River) is a destination for mountain biking enthusiasts and bike rentals are available at the park. Pro tip: your visit isn’t complete without a smoked fish sandwich at Blue Marlin Fish House.

The Rickenbacker Causeway to Key Biscayne also makes for an epic ride and you can rent bikes from the Virginia Key Outdoor Center (see above).

Sail Away

With Learn To Sail courses, a summer camp for kids and a charter fleet available to members, Coconut Grove Sailing Club (2990 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-444-4571; https://www.cgsc.org) is your destination for all things sailing.

For a private full day, half day or sunset sailing charter for up to six guests on Biscayne Bay, join Captain Asaad aboard his 45-foot sailing ketch RA (Dinner Key Marina, Pier 7, Slip 8, Coconut Grove; 305-989-3959; http://www.racharters.com).

Boating On Demand – There’s an App For That

From left to right, YachtLife cofounders Patrick Curley and Nick Cardoza pose for the picture at River Yacht Club in Miami. Roberto Koltun

From fishing charters to sail boats and megayachts, there’s an app for that. Yachtlife (https://www.yachtlife.com), Get My Boat (https://getmyboat.com) and Boatbound (https://boatbound.co) all offer on demand boat rentals. It’s like Airbnb, but for boats.

Learn to Dive

If you’ve always wanted to get dive certified, Tarpoon Lagoon (300 Alton Rd. #110, South Beach; 305-532-1445; https://tarpoondivecenter.com) in South Beach or Jupiter Dive Center (1001 N. Hwy A1A Alternate, Jupiter; 561-745-7807; http://jupiterdivecenter.com) further north offers certification, excursions and gear.

Go Surfing

While the swell may not be consistent, there’s still surf to be had in South Beach and F1RST Surf Shop (40 S. Pointe Dr., Suite 107, South Beach; 305-397-8103; http://f1rstshop.com) is your destination with lessons, boards, apparel and rentals. Or you can test your skills at the Boca Resort & Club (501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 888-543-1277; http://www.bocaresort.com) with their Flowrider surf simulator. Surf lessons are also available at their beach.

Free Outdoor Yoga

Yoga at Bayfront Park

From free yoga in Bayfront Park, Jose Marti Park and the Little Haiti Cultural Center (305-358-7550; www.bayfrontparkmiami.com), to sunrise and sunset sessions at Third Street on South Beach (http://3rdstreetbeachyoga.com), this just skims the surface of the many free yoga offerings around the city.

Beach Boot Camp

Husband and wife fitness duo Chris and Tracie Vlaun have partnered with the St. Regis and The Confidante hotels for a variety of V Art of Wellness (786-423-7590; www.v-artofwellness.com, from $35) beach boot camp and yoga classes, as well as personal training open to the public.

Deep Sea Fishing

The Reward Fishing Fleet (300 Alton Rd., South Beach; 305-372-9470; www.fishingmiami.com) offers anglers a four-hour trip aboard a 70-foot fishing boat with all the latest in fish-finding technology, equipment and bait from $50 per person.

For a private charter, get offshore with L&H Sportfishing with Captain Jimmy David aboard his 46-foot Hatteras with a fly bridge (305-361-9318; http://www.landhsportfishing.com).

Discover the National Parks

A flats boat crew poles the shallow water of Everglades National Park. Joe Rimkus Jr.

Don’t forget that two National Parks are right in your backyard. Rediscover Everglades National Park (40001 State Road 9336, Homestead; 305-242-7700; https://www.nps.gov/ever/index.htm) and Key Biscayne National Park (9700 SW 328 St., Homestead; 305-230-7275; www.nps.gov/bisc/index.htm) this summer with airboat rides, canoeing, hiking, camping and more.