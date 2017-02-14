No money, no problem at these Miami events – Feb. 17-20

The big show this weekend is the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival from Feb. 18-20. We’ve got the way to get in with discounts so check out our site. And, even if the art doesn’t turn you on, the music and the food likely will. The entertainment includes Locos por Juana, Greyhounds, Electric KIF, Palo!, Suénalo, and more. The chefs include Ralph Pagano, Adrianne Calvo, Christopher Cramer and more. Join Chef Pepin for an attempt to make the world’s largest arroz con pollo. (Oh, yeah!)