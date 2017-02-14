No money, no problem at these Miami events – Feb. 17-20
Music, art, food, dancing, kite-flying and classic car watching all come to fruition this weekend in Miami. If it’s free, cheap or discounted, then we’ve got it highlighted below. For more events, please visit Miami On The Cheap.
1. 5 free concerts
Miami offers a plethora of free live music from various genres this weekend:
- 17: dISIP sings in Creole and English at the Sounds of Little Haiti. Hear all sorts of ranges from danceable numbers to ballads.
- 18: The ‘80s come alive with The Romantics at Magic City Casino. Please do not make me feel old and tell me you have never heard the songs “Talking in Your Sleep” and “What I Like About You,” among others. (OK, just Google them.)
- 19: Dr. Michael White’s New Orleans Quartet brings jazz to Miami Beach. If you can’t get enough of the clarinet and banjo, this is for you.
- 19: French musical artist Watermät plays electronic music at the Corona Electric Beach concert on the afternoon of Feb. 19. Great way to chill.
- 19: The Chopin Foundation presents a free piano concert with Krzysztof Ksiazek in Coral Gables on the afternoon of Feb. 19. Another way to relax.
2. Art, music and food
The big show this weekend is the 54th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival from Feb. 18-20. We’ve got the way to get in with discounts so check out our site. And, even if the art doesn’t turn you on, the music and the food likely will. The entertainment includes Locos por Juana, Greyhounds, Electric KIF, Palo!, Suénalo, and more. The chefs include Ralph Pagano, Adrianne Calvo, Christopher Cramer and more. Join Chef Pepin for an attempt to make the world’s largest arroz con pollo. (Oh, yeah!)
3. Classic cars
Those who love classic cars can head to Homestead on Feb. 19 for the 12th annual Classics by the Bay. Admission is $7 per vehicle. In addition to the four-wheeled beauties, car lovers and their families will enjoy arts and crafts displays, live music, food vendors, and a bounce house. Bring the swimsuit so you can take a dip in the atoll pool.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...