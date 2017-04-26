Posted on

Salsa is served under the stars with this local boy band

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Salsa is not dead.

A local band, Miami on Beat, intends to prove it at its EP release party “Salsa under the Stars” at 9 p.m. Saturday at Rooftop at E11even.

The three-track EP includes one original track and adaptations of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” and The Police’s  “Roxanne” all over hot salsa beats.

Miami on Beat is a multilingual band that formed in 2013.

Find out more on the group’s official Facebook page.

If you go

When: Saturday, April 29
Time: 9 p.m.
Where: Rooftop at E11even 15 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Tickets: $10 to $15 on eventbrite.com

Comments

This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth

