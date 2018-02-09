Miami ladies can celebrate Galentine’s Day with free cocktails and happy hour deals
Valentine’s Day may traditionally be about romance, but we believe love in all its forms should be celebrated. We also believe in finding food and cocktail specials to help us do it. This year, show your best gal pals how much you love them with the perfect Galentine’s Day girls’ night out, paired with the best drink-and-dine deals happening in Miami on Feb. 13.
1. Blackbird Ordinary
The best girls’ nights out are ones that include complimentary booze and Blackbird Ordinary promises to keep the cocktails flowing for free from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. as part of their legendary Tuesday Ladies Night. Fellas, you still have to pay — sorry, not sorry.
729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307
2. Bulla Gastrobar
If you drop by Bulla Gastrobar Doral or Coral Gables on Feb. 13, mention you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day and you’ll get a complimentary glass of red sangria to start the night off with your besties.
Doral: 5335 NW 87th Ave. C102, Doral; 305-260-6543
Coral Gables: 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-441-0107
3. Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Call up your squad and head to Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach, where you can treat your ladies (and yourself) to an evening of Twilight Cocktails and Bites. From 5:30-7:30 p.m., you can enjoy $1.75 Cold Water Bluepoint Oysters, $4.50 Blue Gulf Shrimp, $7 smoked salmon with Creme Fraiche, and cocktails or wines priced between $8-$9.
404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675
4. Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill
Looking for a laid-back spot to catch up with your girls and spill the tea? Head to Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill with your BFF and take advantage of a new Easy Hour from 4-7 p.m. You’ll get $5 draft beers, half-off wines by the glass and flights of white and red South African wines for $12.
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339, Miami; 786-814-5955
5. Bazaar Mar by José Andrés at SLS Brickell
Oh, you fancy? If you and your girls are the bad and boujee type, hit up Bazaar Mar by José Andrés for a limited edition truffle tasting menu. Priced at $150 per person, it’s a bit of a splurge; but then again, girl talk always pairs well with truffle cocktails, grilled oysters, and sea urchin. Let the fun(gus) begin.
1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami Beach; 305-615-5859
6. Purdy Lounge
If you and your ladies are jonesing for some eye candy to go with your tipples, head to Purdy Lounge. The Miami Beach mainstay has a new bar manager, and he is on fire. If you ever watched Tyler Ridgeway slinging drinks at his last gig, Repour Bar, then you know. If this is your first time seeing the name, you should definitely come thirsty.
Oh, and you’ll also enjoy two-for-one mixed drinks and domestics as part of their Tuesday Vinyl Night.
1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622
7. Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co.
Just got out of a washout relationship? Celebrate your sweet liberty with your besties at this Miami Beach watering hole. From 4-7 p.m. you can wash down $0.75 East Coast oysters with $5 rose and hand-crafted cocktails. If you’re taken, you’re still welcome to get lit.
237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217
8. Pisco y Nazca
Whether you choose to hit Pisco y Nazca in Kendall or in Doral on Feb. 13, you’ll still get a complimentary glass of champagne when you mention you and your girls are celebrating Galentine’s Day.
Kendall: 8405 Mills Dr #260, Miami, FL 33183; (305) 630-3844
Doral: 8551 NW 53rd St A101, Doral, FL 33166; (786) 805-4344
9. Nikki Beach
Take the day off and work on your tan while sipping bubbly with your bestie at Nikki Beach. As part of Miami Romance Month, the oceanfront locale is offering a special package that includes a daybed, bubbles, and pizza for just $75 from Feb. 12-16.
1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111
10. Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi is the perfect spot to keep boozing up with your biffles long after the sun has set. In addition to their regular happy hour, offered daily from 4-8 p.m., the Brickell hotspot also offers a late night happy hour Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. until closing (Galentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, so you’re good). That means signature cocktails priced at $8, Sapporo Light beer priced at $4, featured wines by the glass for $6, Dewatsuru sake for $6, and light bites starting at $7.
701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 421, Miami; 786-899-5038
11. NaiYaRa
Pair your girl talk with some Thai food this Galentine’s Day. At Sunset Harbour’s NaiYaRa, you and your friends can chow down on tempura shishito peppers, Phat Ramen, crispy Pad Thai while sipping wines or specialty cocktails. The best part? Everything on the happy hour menu is $7 daily from 5-7 p.m.
1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005
12. The Living Room at Faena Miami Beach
Color your Galentine’s Day red and gold at Faena’s The Living Room, which will host it’s weekly Spotlight Sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. You and your girls can enjoy innovative craft cocktails to the sounds of Miami-based musical acts.
3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5560
13. Jezebel Bar + Kitchen
Lobster tacos for $4? Truffle popcorn for $5? What gal can say no to that? In addition to their regular happy hour offerings, Jezebel Bar + Kitchen will also be serving up a special Pre-Nup cocktail ($14) made with Ciroc red berry, muddled strawberries, fragoli pomegranate juice and Veuve Clicquot brut.
1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 786-275-6324
14. Stiltsville Fish Bar
If you’re in the mood for seafood, take your girl squad to Miami Beach’s new eatery, Stiltsville Fish Bar. You’ll get to pick from nautically-inspired cocktails priced at just $7 during happy hour from 5-7 p.m. You can also sip draft beers for $5 and featured wines by the glass for $6. Bar snacks start at $5.
1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477
15. Fi'Lia by Chef Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell
Call up your ladies for Aperitivo Hour at Fi’lia and sip on half-priced cocktails, wines, beers, spritzes and pizza. The only thing missing is a couch and a Real Housewives of Miami marathon.
1300 South Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729
16. Area 31
Invite your girlfriends to indulge in some quality chisme time with a view while enjoying $8 mixed drinks, house wine, bottle beers and bar bites during Area 31’s Social Hour from 5-8 p.m.
270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5234
17. Tacology
A little tequila never hurt nobody. Head to Tacology on Galentine’s Day and sip on half-priced beer, wine and classic margaritas from 5-7 p.m. If you’re feeling sentimental, order up a special Corazon cocktail, made with Beluga Noble Russian vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lime juice, agave, and egg white ($12). It’ll only be on the menu until February 14, so get ’em while they last.
701 S Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368