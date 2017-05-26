Miami International Mall is the most underrated mall in Miami. Here’s why

Miami International Mall is Miami’s most underrated mall. Sure, if you like being surrounded by thousands of shoppers and rolling suitcases, you can drive a few blocks away to Dolphin Mall. Or if you like luxury stores most people haven’t heard of, there’s the new Brickell City Centre. The point is: There are a lot of malls to choose from if you live in Miami-Dade County.

But for some reason Miami International Mall doesn’t seem to get much love. That needs to change. Here’s why:

1. It has a post office Miami International Mall has a post office that stays open late on Saturdays. It’s a Saturday and you have put some really annoying, but important thing to place in the mail. You have no stamps or your mail has to be certified. But alas, it’s Saturday. The post office is closed (or closing). Your redemption? The Miami International Mall. That’s because it has its very own post office that stays open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Show map 1455 Northwest 107th Avenue, Doral, FL 33172 Take me there

2. It's a makeup lover's paradise A NYX Professional Make Up store in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup) The Miami International Mall has a NYX. Makeup lovers know why this is a big deal. But for everyone else: NYX makes quality makeup for affordable prices, which means you don’t have to kill your pockets just to beat your face. Dadeland Mall also has a NYX, but does it also have a MAC and Sephora all within short walking distance like the Miami International Mall? No. Take me there

3. There is always parking The parking lot at Miami International Mall The Miami International Mall exists within the shadow of the nearby Dolphin Mall. But this is one of its greatest assets, because while throngs of shoppers flock to Dolphin, parking is ample just a couple blocks away at the Miami International Mall. And here’s the kicker: They share a lot of stores in common. Take me there

4. This French restaurant is poppin' If ever you were in the mood for French coffee made by Miami Cubans, this is your place. Le Cafe Limoge is a welcome escape from the terrible service at the nearby food court. And it’s one of a kind. How does the food compare to other mall cafes? Just ask all the patrons inside. Take me there