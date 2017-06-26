If you love mangoes, thongs and cosplay, July is the best month to be in Miami
Things heat up in July so keep this list handy so you don’t miss these hot events.
1. Miami Music Festival
July 1-30
Various venues throughout Miami
The two-month long annual festival continues with a first time Fourth of July performance by the Miami Music Festival Symphony Orchestra, premiere of the opera Dead Man Walking and return of the MMF Wagner Institute. http://miamimusicfestival.com/#home1
2. Miami Spa Month
July 1-Aug. 31
Various spas around Miami and Miami Beach. Complete list available at www.miamiandbeaches.com
Now in its tenth year, this two-month promotion by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is the perfect opportunity to save on pampering and relaxation massages. The luxurious spas offer prices as low as $109 for their rejuvenating special treatments.
3. 25th Annual International Mango Festival
July 1 and 2
In addition to the cooking demos, samplings, expert tips for growing and maintaining your trees, Concrete Beach Brewery will serve up a craft mango brew at their Beer Garden and food vendors will dish up treats at the Garden House Lawn plus a tasty mango-inspired brunch will be served. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, http://www.fairchildgarden.org
4. Fourth of July Events
July 4
Various locations throughout South Florida
Need to know where to see the best fireworks displays? Check out our handy Fourth of July guide.
5. 32nd International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami
July 6-23
Various venues around Miami
Mario Ernesto Sanchez of Teatro Avante once again presents cutting edge, provocative plays from around Latin America along with an International Children’s Day and Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Mexican actress Julieta Egurrola. www.teatroavante.org
6. Roger Waters Us + Them Tour
July 13
Prepare for a psychedelic ride through the 1960s and 70s when the former lead singer of Pink Floyd performs all the major hit songs from his days with Floyd as well as music from his extensive solo career. American Airlines Arena, http://www.aaarena.com/
7. Cirque du Soleil: OVO
July 13-23
Here’s a chance to see Cirque’s latest touring show on their arena tour. The visual journey takes you through a colorful ecosystem of insects and an ultimate story of love between a quirky bug and a ladybug. BB&T Center, www.thebbtcenter.com
8. Overtown Music and Arts Festival
July 15
The day-long event celebrates Miami’s historic neighborhood once known as “The Harlem of the South.” This year’s performers include Tito Puente, Jr., CeeLo Green, Keyshia Cole and RL of Next. Kids can hang out at the Youth Zone for storytime, arts and crafts and fun in the bounce houses. Overtown Business District, http://www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com/home/
9. Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach Swim
July 20-23
Various locations around Miami Beach
For four days models parade on catwalks and on the beach in the latest suits by Lolli Swim, Seafolly, Liliana Montoya and several other up and coming designers. Expect plenty of celebrity sightings and international fashion media. funkshion.miami
10. Swim Show
July 22-25
Annual trade show for the swimwear and lingerie industry featuring the latest trends in swimwear where collectors and buyers meet and considered the preview of several of the industry’s leading lines. Miami Beach Convention Center, www.swimshow.com/
11. Miami Salsa Congress
July 26-30
A five-day Latin music and dance festival with international dance showcases by the salsa world’s best, workshops by some of the industry’s top instructors, Pura Salsa En Vivo concert series and plenty of non-stop pool and after-parties. Deauville Beach Resort, miamisalsacongress.com
12. Florida Supercon
July 27-30
The annual four-day gathering of cosplayers, video gamers, anime and comic fans always includes special celebrity guests celebrating a reunion or anniversary plus opportunities to grow your autograph collection and best of all, people watch. Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, http://floridasupercon.com/