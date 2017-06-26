If you love mangoes, thongs and cosplay, July is the best month to be in Miami

The Vallenato, a round, reddish mango with a hint of apricot taste, is one of many varieties at the Mango Festival.

July 1 and 2

In addition to the cooking demos, samplings, expert tips for growing and maintaining your trees, Concrete Beach Brewery will serve up a craft mango brew at their Beer Garden and food vendors will dish up treats at the Garden House Lawn plus a tasty mango-inspired brunch will be served. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, http://www.fairchildgarden.org