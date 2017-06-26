Posted on

If you love mangoes, thongs and cosplay, July is the best month to be in Miami

By Josie Gulliksen For Miami.com

Things heat up in July so keep this list handy so you don’t miss these hot events.

1. Miami Music Festival

Miami Music Festival Orchestra performs on Fourth of July and at other Fest events. (Facebook)

July 1-30
Various venues throughout Miami

The two-month long annual festival continues with a first time Fourth of July performance by the Miami Music Festival Symphony Orchestra, premiere of the opera Dead Man Walking and return of the MMF Wagner Institute. http://miamimusicfestival.com/#home1

2. Miami Spa Month

July 1-Aug. 31
Various spas around Miami and Miami Beach. Complete list available at www.miamiandbeaches.com

Now in its tenth year, this two-month promotion by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is the perfect opportunity to save on pampering and relaxation massages. The luxurious spas offer prices as low as $109 for their rejuvenating special treatments.

3. 25th Annual International Mango Festival

The Vallenato, a round, reddish mango with a hint of apricot taste, is one of many varieties at the Mango Festival.

July 1 and 2

In addition to the cooking demos, samplings, expert tips for growing and maintaining your trees, Concrete Beach Brewery will serve up a craft mango brew at their Beer Garden and food vendors will dish up treats at the Garden House Lawn plus a tasty mango-inspired brunch will be served. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, http://www.fairchildgarden.org

10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156
5. 32nd International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami

July 6-23
Various venues around Miami

Mario Ernesto Sanchez of Teatro Avante once again presents cutting edge, provocative plays from around Latin America along with an International Children’s Day and Lifetime Achievement Award presentation to Mexican actress Julieta Egurrola. www.teatroavante.org

6. Roger Waters Us + Them Tour

July 13

Prepare for a psychedelic ride through the 1960s and 70s when the former lead singer of Pink Floyd performs all the major hit songs from his days with Floyd as well as music from his extensive solo career. American Airlines Arena, http://www.aaarena.com/

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
7. Cirque du Soleil: OVO

July 13-23

Here’s a chance to see Cirque’s latest touring show on their arena tour. The visual journey takes you through a colorful ecosystem of insects and an ultimate story of love between a quirky bug and a ladybug. BB&T Center, www.thebbtcenter.com

1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, FL 33323
8. Overtown Music and Arts Festival

CeeLo Green performs at the Overtown Music and Arts Fest.

July 15

The day-long event celebrates Miami’s historic neighborhood once known as “The Harlem of the South.” This year’s performers include Tito Puente, Jr., CeeLo Green, Keyshia Cole and RL of Next. Kids can hang out at the Youth Zone for storytime, arts and crafts and fun in the bounce houses. Overtown Business District, http://www.overtownmusicartsfestival.com/home/

Northwest Third Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets, Miami, FL
9. Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach Swim


Images from the Wet Couture Swimwear by Angelina Petragla runway show at Funkshion Miami Beach. Photo: Tomas Loewy.

July 20-23
Various locations around Miami Beach

For four days models parade on catwalks and on the beach in the latest suits by Lolli Swim, Seafolly, Liliana Montoya and several other up and coming designers. Expect plenty of celebrity sightings and international fashion media. funkshion.miami

10. Swim Show

July 22-25

Annual trade show for the swimwear and lingerie industry featuring the latest trends in swimwear where collectors and buyers meet and considered the preview of several of the industry’s leading lines. Miami Beach Convention Center, www.swimshow.com/

1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
11. Miami Salsa Congress

Scene from last year’s Miami Salsa Congress. (Facebook)

July 26-30

A five-day Latin music and dance festival with international dance showcases by the salsa world’s best, workshops by some of the industry’s top instructors, Pura Salsa En Vivo concert series and plenty of non-stop pool and after-parties. Deauville Beach Resort, miamisalsacongress.com

6701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141
12. Florida Supercon

With the upcoming release of another Spiderman flick, there are sure to be plenty of them around at Florida Supercon.

July 27-30

The annual four-day gathering of cosplayers, video gamers, anime and comic fans always includes special celebrity guests celebrating a reunion or anniversary plus opportunities to grow your autograph collection and best of all, people watch. Fort Lauderdale Convention Center, http://floridasupercon.com/

1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
