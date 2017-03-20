MARCH 24 – 26: Seafood, the county fair, an Elvis impersonator and other things to do

A customer sits with a plate of crawfish at the 12th Annual Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay on Sunday, March 20, 2016

Friday

BE THERE!

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrillseekers (check out the Screamer, Meltdown and Climb-N- Challenge), 50 games of skill, live shows and music, and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.

Details: Noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $6 opening day, $10 online afterward, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.

Opening day of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Thursday, March 12, 2015.

KILLER TRIBUTE

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN

No one can replace Freddie Mercury, as the iconic, flamboyant singer for Queen possessed one of the most beautiful and majestic voices in rock history. But God Save the Queen, led by vocalist Pablo Padin and praised by Rolling Stone mag as “the best tribute of all times,” sure does a great job trying. You’ll hear more than 20 timeless classics, including “We Are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; $35-$85.

Sevilla, SPAIN — God Save The Queen performing live at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013.

WORKING IT OUT TOUR

MIKE BIRBIGLIA

Comedian whose solo shows make perennial Best Of lists (“Simply perfect,” raved the New York Times about his off-Broadway show “Sleepwalk with Me”) and who has starred in the films “Trainwreck” and “The Fault in Our Stars” mines his own life for hilarious stand-up material.

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $30.

BIG EASY VIBE

THE FUNKY METERS

New Orleans funk, blues and dance band teams up with another Big Easy fave, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, for a lively, genre-bending party.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $59.50-$64.50.

LOST IN LOVE

AIR SUPPLY

Two chances to catch this Aussie soft-rock duo – featuring songwriter Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock – croon radio staples including “The One That I Love,” “Every Woman In the World,” “All Out of Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better” and “Lost In Love.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; 954-920- 1511 or www.casinodaniabeach.com; $35-$125, VIP table for four $500; and 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37 th Ave., Miami; 305-460- 6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $25-$125, VIP table for four $500.

Saturday

FINAL WEEKEND

FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter wraps up another great year. The final themed weekend is Vikings and Barbarians, where you and your Norwegian brothers and sisters can wave your battleaxes while covered in leather and fur, yelling with the fury of Odin. And, as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.

Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.

From left, Jasmine Ready as Queen Isabella and Adolfo Herrera as King Ferdinand kick off the Florida Renaissance Festival at Cauley Square in Goulds on Saturday, March 30, 2013. The festival is open on weekends through Sunday, April 14, 2013.

HONORING THE KING

CHRIS MACDONALD’S MEMORIES OF ELVIS

The best Elvis Presley tribute artist around celebrates the timeless music and aura of The King, with elaborate costumes, lively dancers and a full band, plus spot-on renditions of hits including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog” and many more.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $55.

South Florida’s most famous Elvis impersonator Chris MacDonald at the Miramar Civic Center. Here, Elvis woos Melanie Beer, of Davie, with a keepsake scarf while he coos Love Me Tender.

Sunday

GET CRABBY!

DEERING SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

You might hear the joke “Sea Food, Eat It” a few times at this 13th -annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood dishes in South Florida. In between stuffing your face, enjoy celebrity chef demonstrations, live entertainment including a Bahamian Junkanoo parade and steel drummers, stilt-walkers, pontoon boat rides and the Lil’ Shrimp Kids Zone with fun inflatables and healthy recipes for families.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $15 in advance, $25 at the gate, $5 kids 4-14.

A customer sits with a plate of crawfish at the 12th Annual Deering Seafood Festival on the Bay on Sunday, March 20, 2016

MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

MJC VOICES WITH JON SECADA

Terrific team-up features the 17-piece vocal and rhythmic ensemble led by by pianist and director Larry Lapin, founder of the University of Miami jazz vocal program, and Grammy-winning singer and bilingual crossover superstar Secada.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $40-$55.

Next Week

LIVING LEGENDS

NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND

Members of the Grammy-winning band that gave us the Americana anthems “I Saw the Light,” “An American Dream,” “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Modern Day Romance” and a stellar cover of “Mr. Bojangles” celebrates 50 years of making music together and profoundly influencing folk and country-rock scenes.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.75-$57.75.

INDIE-ROCK HEAVEN

DINOSAUR JR.

Seminal alt-rock band led by J Mascis and Lou Barlow (also of Sebadoh) brings its lush, feedback-heavy guitar sound to the stage in support of its 11th studio album, “Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.

TOTAL BLACKOUT TOUR 2017

CHRIS ROCK

Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian brings his first tour in nine years for two nights – think he’s saved up some good stuff to rant about? Note: Rock’s shows are “phone-free,” so be prepared to make it all the way through the show – gasp! – without texting.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $85-$296.

Chris Rock accepts the Hollywood comedy film award on stage at the Hollywood Film Awards at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

ROCK ROYALTY

RADIOHEAD

British experimental alt-rock band led by the angelic voice of Thom Yorke brings its breathtaking live show to Miami to kick off its world tour in support of its ninth album, “A Moon Shaped Pool.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $61-$91.

Radiohead’s singer and frontman, Thom Yorke, plays guitar during the rock band’s performance at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 23, 2003.

ONE HEAVENLY SHOW

LOS LONELY BOYS

Grammy-winning Chicano rock and blues trio best known for its 2004 hit “Heaven” brings its self-described “Texican rock ‘n’ roll” to the intimate Parker Playhouse. You’ll hear tracks from all of the band’s five studio albums, including its latest, “Revelation.”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $24.50-$44.50.

free for all

FREE MUSIC FRIDAYS

5-7 P.M. FRIDAY: Hood River, Ore., singer/songwriter Noah Tauscher, who moved to Miami after high-school graduation and is now a sophomore at UM’s Frost School of Music, performs tracks from his new EP, “Timing Is Everything”; Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; www.coralgablesmuseum.org.