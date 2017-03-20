MARCH 24 – 26: Seafood, the county fair, an Elvis impersonator and other things to do
Friday
BE THERE!
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR
The ultimate day of family fun is back, offering almost 100 rides for both little ones and thrillseekers (check out the Screamer, Meltdown and Climb-N- Challenge), 50 games of skill, live shows and music, and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.
Details: Noon Friday, Saturday and Sunday, running through April 16, at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $6 opening day, $10 online afterward, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.
KILLER TRIBUTE
GOD SAVE THE QUEEN
No one can replace Freddie Mercury, as the iconic, flamboyant singer for Queen possessed one of the most beautiful and majestic voices in rock history. But God Save the Queen, led by vocalist Pablo Padin and praised by Rolling Stone mag as “the best tribute of all times,” sure does a great job trying. You’ll hear more than 20 timeless classics, including “We Are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; $35-$85.
WORKING IT OUT TOUR
MIKE BIRBIGLIA
Comedian whose solo shows make perennial Best Of lists (“Simply perfect,” raved the New York Times about his off-Broadway show “Sleepwalk with Me”) and who has starred in the films “Trainwreck” and “The Fault in Our Stars” mines his own life for hilarious stand-up material.
Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $30.
BIG EASY VIBE
THE FUNKY METERS
New Orleans funk, blues and dance band teams up with another Big Easy fave, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, for a lively, genre-bending party.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $59.50-$64.50.
LOST IN LOVE
AIR SUPPLY
Two chances to catch this Aussie soft-rock duo – featuring songwriter Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock – croon radio staples including “The One That I Love,” “Every Woman In the World,” “All Out of Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better” and “Lost In Love.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; 954-920- 1511 or www.casinodaniabeach.com; $35-$125, VIP table for four $500; and 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37 th Ave., Miami; 305-460- 6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $25-$125, VIP table for four $500.
Saturday
FINAL WEEKEND
FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
Get medieval as the latest Ren-Fest chapter wraps up another great year. The final themed weekend is Vikings and Barbarians, where you and your Norwegian brothers and sisters can wave your battleaxes while covered in leather and fur, yelling with the fury of Odin. And, as always, enjoy more than 100 costumed performers, new jousting tournaments and aerial high-wire shows.
Details: 10 a.m.-sunset Saturday and Sunday at Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; www.ren-fest.com; $21, $9 kids 6-11, free for 5 and under.
HONORING THE KING
CHRIS MACDONALD’S MEMORIES OF ELVIS
The best Elvis Presley tribute artist around celebrates the timeless music and aura of The King, with elaborate costumes, lively dancers and a full band, plus spot-on renditions of hits including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog” and many more.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $55.
Sunday
GET CRABBY!
DEERING SEAFOOD FESTIVAL
You might hear the joke “Sea Food, Eat It” a few times at this 13th -annual festival, featuring the freshest seafood dishes in South Florida. In between stuffing your face, enjoy celebrity chef demonstrations, live entertainment including a Bahamian Junkanoo parade and steel drummers, stilt-walkers, pontoon boat rides and the Lil’ Shrimp Kids Zone with fun inflatables and healthy recipes for families.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Deering Estate at Cutler, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami; www.deeringestate.org; $15 in advance, $25 at the gate, $5 kids 4-14.
MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN
MJC VOICES WITH JON SECADA
Terrific team-up features the 17-piece vocal and rhythmic ensemble led by by pianist and director Larry Lapin, founder of the University of Miami jazz vocal program, and Grammy-winning singer and bilingual crossover superstar Secada.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $40-$55.
Next Week
LIVING LEGENDS
NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND
Members of the Grammy-winning band that gave us the Americana anthems “I Saw the Light,” “An American Dream,” “Fishin’ in the Dark,” “Modern Day Romance” and a stellar cover of “Mr. Bojangles” celebrates 50 years of making music together and profoundly influencing folk and country-rock scenes.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.75-$57.75.
INDIE-ROCK HEAVEN
DINOSAUR JR.
Seminal alt-rock band led by J Mascis and Lou Barlow (also of Sebadoh) brings its lush, feedback-heavy guitar sound to the stage in support of its 11th studio album, “Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.
TOTAL BLACKOUT TOUR 2017
CHRIS ROCK
Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian brings his first tour in nine years for two nights – think he’s saved up some good stuff to rant about? Note: Rock’s shows are “phone-free,” so be prepared to make it all the way through the show – gasp! – without texting.
Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $85-$296.
ROCK ROYALTY
RADIOHEAD
British experimental alt-rock band led by the angelic voice of Thom Yorke brings its breathtaking live show to Miami to kick off its world tour in support of its ninth album, “A Moon Shaped Pool.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $61-$91.
ONE HEAVENLY SHOW
LOS LONELY BOYS
Grammy-winning Chicano rock and blues trio best known for its 2004 hit “Heaven” brings its self-described “Texican rock ‘n’ roll” to the intimate Parker Playhouse. You’ll hear tracks from all of the band’s five studio albums, including its latest, “Revelation.”
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $24.50-$44.50.
free for all
FREE MUSIC FRIDAYS
5-7 P.M. FRIDAY: Hood River, Ore., singer/songwriter Noah Tauscher, who moved to Miami after high-school graduation and is now a sophomore at UM’s Frost School of Music, performs tracks from his new EP, “Timing Is Everything”; Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; www.coralgablesmuseum.org.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...