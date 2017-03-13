The best events and things to do in Miami — March 17 – 19

Dana Wall of Miami tries on glasses made by Paola Lina (background) of OK4U a shoppers attend the very last Miami Flea of 2016 put on in the Arts + Entertainment District in Miami on Sunday, December 18, 2016

Friday

GRAND OPENING

CITYPLACE DORAL

Weekend of free family fun celebrates this new residential and retail hub with a performance by renowned world-music group the Gipsy Kings (at 7 p.m. Friday), plus a meet-and-greet with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, strolling entertainers, fun with Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme from Tu 94.9 FM, live music by Extasy and Luis Manuel & The Latin Ensemble, spectacular fireworks and fountain shows, and much more.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; www.cityplacedoral.com; free.

Jorge Perez, CEO and Chairman of Related Group, left, with Steve Patterson, President of Related Development, at the sales center for CityPlace Doral on Monday, March 23, 2015. Oasis Park Square sales center is at 3470 NW 82nd Avenue, Suite 108 Doral, FL 33122

ALL IN THE FAMILY

MARLON WAYANS

The baby brother of the Wayans entertainment conglomerate (he’s the youngest of 10 children, among them Shawn, Damon, Keenan Ivory and Kim) takes a break from his successful film career (“Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” “Fifty Shades of Black”) to do stand-up.

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $35.

Marlon Wayans attends the LA Premiere of “50 Shades of Black” held at Regal L.A. Live on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

CARIBBEAN KING

BILLY OCEAN

Grammy-winning pop-R&B singer with the distinctive, soulful voice performs ‘80s hits including “Caribbean Queen,” “Suddenly,” “Loverboy,” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Get Outta My Dreams Get Into My Car.” Freestyle queen Taylor Dayne (“Tell It to My Heart,” “Heart of Stone,” “Prove Your Love,” “Love Will Lead You Back”) opens.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $38-$78.

Singer Billy Ocean is all smiles after receiving an honorary Doctor of Music degree in recognition of his services to the music industry from the University of Westminster at the Barbican Centre in London Monday Nov. 11, 2002. (AP Photo/PA, Andy Butterton) ** UNITED KINGDOM OUT – MAGAZINES OUT – NO SALES **

JAZZ ROOTS

BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET

Grammy-winning sax master – who has performed with giants including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Dizzy Gillespie – teams up with Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling for a show featuring new arrangements of Great American Songbook faves. Opening is jazz singer and Miami native Carmen Lundy and her band.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125.

NEW YORK – JUNE 7: Branford Marsalis performs on stage during Lincoln Centers 3rd Annual Spring Gala “Teach Me Tonight” on June 7, 2004 at the Apollo Theater, in New York City. Proceeds from the event will benefit performance and educational programs produced by Jazz at Lincoln Center. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

A JAZZED-UP WEEKEND

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS

Back for its 11th year, this festival features the best in jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop: Saturday’s performers include Morris Day & The Time, Herbie Hancock, Robin Thicke, Jill Scott and more; while Sunday’s bill features Esperanza Spalding, The Roots, Common and LL Cool J, among others.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday (opening night party – $35), and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster or www.jazzinthegardens.com; single-day $69-$162; two-day pass $96-$244.

Debbie Dee, from Ft. Lauderdale, dances during the11th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens on March 19, 2016.

BEARDED WONDERS

ZZ TOP

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas that hit it big more than 40 years ago brings its gritty, roadhouse blues rock to the intimate Fillmore. You’ll hear the hits “La Grange,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Tush,” “Tube Snake Boogie,” “Got Me Under Pressure,” “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $59.50-$79.50.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Saturday

UP CLOSE & ACOUSTIC TOUR

RASCAL FLATTS

Superstar country trio from Columbus, Ohio, best known for the hits “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Here Comes Goodbye,” “These Days,” “Take Me There,” “Rewind” and a remake of “Life Is a Highway,” makes its Broward Center debut with an intimate theater show.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $59.50-$99.50.

Rascal Flatts performs at LP Field at the CMA Music Festival on Thursday, June 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

FIDDLE ME THIS

CHARLIE DANIELS BAND

Southern-rock, country and gospel legend performs hits including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and, of course, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Opening is the Marshall Tucker Band (“Fire On the Mountain,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See”).

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $28-$98.

The Charlie Daniels Band – Photo by Matt Barnes/For The Herald

MOMIX

OPUS CACTUS

Following its 2013 hit “Botanica,” MOMIX returns with its latest production, which brings the landscape of the American Southwest to life with dynamic images of slithering lizards and fire dancers that conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, shadow humor and the human body.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $20-$45; $10 12 and under.

Sunday

GET TOGETHER

THE MIAMI FLEA

The Arts + Entertainment District presents the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and every creative soul in the city. Enjoy dozens of vendors, live music, great food and drink at the Grub Garden and make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some cool crafts and face-painting.

Details: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at 1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com; free.

COMEDY LEGEND

CAROL BURNETT

Beloved actress and author gives her fans “An Afternoon of Laughter and Reflection,” during which she’ll take questions from the audience and show video clips from her shows in a format reminiscent of the openings of “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $49.50-$179.50.

FILE – In this March 10, 2016 file photo, comedian-actress Carol Burnett appears at the 2016 Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios in Austin, Texas. Publicist Lewis Kay and ABC have confirmed a project that will involve Burnett in a so-called “put pilot” deal for a multicamera sitcom. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

15TH-ANNIVERSARY TOUR

SIMPLE PLAN

Canadian pop-punk band whose energetic sound combines the melodic sense of Cheap Trick with the raw power of Pennywise takes the stage in support of its fifth studio album, “Taking One for the Team.” You’ll also hear plenty from its debut 2002 release “No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $26 advance, $28 day of show.

50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

Legendary folk-rock singer-songwriter celebrates a half-century in the biz by weaving together his unforgettable hits with personal anecdotes from his storied career that gave us classics,such as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Early Morning Rain,” “Carefree Highway,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Rainy Day People” and many more.

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$62.50.

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

Next Week

ROCK ON

THE PRETENDERS

Chrissie Hynde and the band take a break from touring with Stevie Nicks to perform classics including “Brass in Pocket,” “My City Was Gone,” “Talk of the Town,” “Message of Love,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “Back on the Chain Gang” and “Middle of the Road,” plus tracks from their new album, “Alone.”

Details: 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $49.50.

free for all

BIRDMAN’S CLAMBAKE

10 P.M. SATURDAY: Fun-loving Miami rock and blues trio makes its debut at the new live performance venue Stage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-502-0691.