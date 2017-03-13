The best events and things to do in Miami — March 17 – 19
Friday
GRAND OPENING
CITYPLACE DORAL
Weekend of free family fun celebrates this new residential and retail hub with a performance by renowned world-music group the Gipsy Kings (at 7 p.m. Friday), plus a meet-and-greet with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders, strolling entertainers, fun with Enrique Santos and DJ Xtreme from Tu 94.9 FM, live music by Extasy and Luis Manuel & The Latin Ensemble, spectacular fireworks and fountain shows, and much more.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 6-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-10 p.m. Sunday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; www.cityplacedoral.com; free.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
MARLON WAYANS
The baby brother of the Wayans entertainment conglomerate (he’s the youngest of 10 children, among them Shawn, Damon, Keenan Ivory and Kim) takes a break from his successful film career (“Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” “Fifty Shades of Black”) to do stand-up.
Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $35.
CARIBBEAN KING
BILLY OCEAN
Grammy-winning pop-R&B singer with the distinctive, soulful voice performs ‘80s hits including “Caribbean Queen,” “Suddenly,” “Loverboy,” “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)” and “Get Outta My Dreams Get Into My Car.” Freestyle queen Taylor Dayne (“Tell It to My Heart,” “Heart of Stone,” “Prove Your Love,” “Love Will Lead You Back”) opens.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $38-$78.
JAZZ ROOTS
BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET
Grammy-winning sax master – who has performed with giants including Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and Dizzy Gillespie – teams up with Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling for a show featuring new arrangements of Great American Songbook faves. Opening is jazz singer and Miami native Carmen Lundy and her band.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125.
A JAZZED-UP WEEKEND
JAZZ IN THE GARDENS
Back for its 11th year, this festival features the best in jazz, R&B, soul and hip-hop: Saturday’s performers include Morris Day & The Time, Herbie Hancock, Robin Thicke, Jill Scott and more; while Sunday’s bill features Esperanza Spalding, The Roots, Common and LL Cool J, among others.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday (opening night party – $35), and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; Ticketmaster or www.jazzinthegardens.com; single-day $69-$162; two-day pass $96-$244.
BEARDED WONDERS
ZZ TOP
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas that hit it big more than 40 years ago brings its gritty, roadhouse blues rock to the intimate Fillmore. You’ll hear the hits “La Grange,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Tush,” “Tube Snake Boogie,” “Got Me Under Pressure,” “Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $59.50-$79.50.
Saturday
UP CLOSE & ACOUSTIC TOUR
RASCAL FLATTS
Superstar country trio from Columbus, Ohio, best known for the hits “Bless the Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Here Comes Goodbye,” “These Days,” “Take Me There,” “Rewind” and a remake of “Life Is a Highway,” makes its Broward Center debut with an intimate theater show.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $59.50-$99.50.
FIDDLE ME THIS
CHARLIE DANIELS BAND
Southern-rock, country and gospel legend performs hits including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and, of course, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Opening is the Marshall Tucker Band (“Fire On the Mountain,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See”).
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $28-$98.
MOMIX
OPUS CACTUS
Following its 2013 hit “Botanica,” MOMIX returns with its latest production, which brings the landscape of the American Southwest to life with dynamic images of slithering lizards and fire dancers that conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, shadow humor and the human body.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $20-$45; $10 12 and under.
Sunday
GET TOGETHER
THE MIAMI FLEA
The Arts + Entertainment District presents the greatest flea market in South Florida, a family-friendly gathering that brings together groups of artisans, local coffee and beverage shops, restaurants, entrepreneurs and every creative soul in the city. Enjoy dozens of vendors, live music, great food and drink at the Grub Garden and make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some cool crafts and face-painting.
Details: 2-6 p.m. Sunday at 1440 N. Miami Ave., Miami; RSVP at www.aedistrictmiami.eventbrite.com; free.
COMEDY LEGEND
CAROL BURNETT
Beloved actress and author gives her fans “An Afternoon of Laughter and Reflection,” during which she’ll take questions from the audience and show video clips from her shows in a format reminiscent of the openings of “The Carol Burnett Show.”
Details: 4 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $49.50-$179.50.
15TH-ANNIVERSARY TOUR
SIMPLE PLAN
Canadian pop-punk band whose energetic sound combines the melodic sense of Cheap Trick with the raw power of Pennywise takes the stage in support of its fifth studio album, “Taking One for the Team.” You’ll also hear plenty from its debut 2002 release “No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls.”
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $26 advance, $28 day of show.
50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
Legendary folk-rock singer-songwriter celebrates a half-century in the biz by weaving together his unforgettable hits with personal anecdotes from his storied career that gave us classics,such as “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Early Morning Rain,” “Carefree Highway,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Rainy Day People” and many more.
Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$62.50.
Next Week
ROCK ON
THE PRETENDERS
Chrissie Hynde and the band take a break from touring with Stevie Nicks to perform classics including “Brass in Pocket,” “My City Was Gone,” “Talk of the Town,” “Message of Love,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” “Back on the Chain Gang” and “Middle of the Road,” plus tracks from their new album, “Alone.”
Details: 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $49.50.
free for all
BIRDMAN’S CLAMBAKE
10 P.M. SATURDAY: Fun-loving Miami rock and blues trio makes its debut at the new live performance venue Stage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-502-0691.
