Miami events and other things to do in South Florida this weekend — March 10 – 12

Scott Safford, the dancing leprechaun at the St Patrick parade in Fort Lauderdale as it started celebrating St. Patrick's Day a week early. The parade and festival was on Las Olas Boulevard. and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturday, March 10th, 2012.

Friday

FLOWER POWER

INTERNATIONAL ORCHID FESTIVAL

Everything you always wanted to know about orchids comes to South Florida this weekend at this 15th-annual event, with more than 10,000 plants for sale, dozens of lectures, information on growing and caring for orchids, and plenty of family-friendly OrKids hands-on activities.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651 or www.fairchildgarden.org; cost is an additional $20 per adult and $15 per child 12 and under after the regular admission fee of $25, $18 seniors,$12 kids 6-17, free 5 and under.

Silvia and Ryan Bermudez admire the orchids on Saturday, March 14, 2015 during the 13th Annual International Orchid Festival being held this weekend through Sunday, March 13-15, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

ALT-COUNTRY TROUBADOUR

RYAN ADAMS

There might not be a more under-the-radar singer-songwriter who has released 16 solo albums than critics’ darling Ryan Adams, who injects a garage-rock edge into his alt-country compositions. He takes the stage with his band in support of his latest record, “Prisoner,” featuring the singles “Do You Still Love Me?,” “To Be Without You” and “Doomsday.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $43-$53.

BLEAULIVE PRESENTS

BARENAKED LADIES

Fun-loving Canadian alt-rock band is best known for hits including “One Week,” “Pinch Me,” “The Old Apartment,” “If I Had $1000000” and for writing the wacky theme song to the CBS hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bleaulive.com; $60 general admission, $99 dinner and show.

ONE SWINGIN’ SHOW

JUMP, JIVE AND WAIL

The Jive Aces – who have worked with icons including Isaac Hayes, Van Morrison, the Count Basie Orchestra, Chuck Berry and many more – will have you dancing in the aisles with their fresh, high-energy arrangements of swing/jive/R&B classics by such greats as Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., plus originals.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; www.aventuracenter.org; $40-$45.

Saturday

ONE LOVE

9 MILE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Named for the Jamaican village of Nine Mile, the birthplace and final resting place of reggae legend Bob Marley, the 24th-annual event celebrates his legacy with performances by his son Julian, plus hip-hop legends Rick Ross and DMX, reggae star Capleton and many more. You’re sure to hear beloved Bob Marley songs such as “One Love,” “Three Little Birds,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Exodus,” “Stir It Up,” “No Woman No Cry” and “Jamming,” among many others.

Details: 1 p.m.-midnight Saturday at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.9milemusicfestival.com; $59.99, plus four cans of food; $179.99 VIP.

Julian Marley performs with students from the Frost School of Music during the 2nd Annual Charitable Fundraiser Event, ‘The Journey’, presented by The Omeriah Malcolm Music Foundation at Pinecrest Gardens on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2012 in Miami, Fla. The proceeds of the event will provide music education and equipment for underprivileged children in Ethiopia, South Florida, Jamaica and several other countries.

COUNTRY-ROCK SPECTACULAR

GATOR JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL

Legendary American country band Alabama, which has sold more than 75 million records on the strength of hits such as “Love in the First Degree” and “Mountain Music,” headlines this annual event on the edge of the Florida Everglades, also featuring Terri Clark and Ben & Noel Haggard with the Strangers, plus great food and drinks.

Details: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, Krome Avenue and 8th Street, Miami; www.miccosukee.com; $65.

LIVE IN CONCERT

GAME OF THRONES

You’ve loved following the saga of this massively popular, Emmy-winning HBO series – now see the music from the show performed live with an orchestra, its composer Ramin Djawadi and spectacular, state-of-the-art technology that will take the audience through the seven kingdoms of the “Game of Thrones” universe.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $35.25-$95.25.

WELCOME TO ‘SANDYLAND’

SANDRA BERNHARD

Provocative performer and comedienne makes her only South Florida stop for the “Sandra Monica Blvd: Coast to Coast” tour, which will take audiences on an edgy journey to find the soul of America, alongside her band, The Sandyland Squad.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $25-$35, $75 VIP (as part of table of four for $300).

SHAKE YOUR HIPS

VIVA LA SALSA

Groove to the sounds of hot Latin beats by Victor Manuelle, Oscar D’Leon and the Orquesta Guayacan.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $55-$225.

Sunday

LUCK OF THE IRISH

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Celebrate the Emerald Isle a few days early with this family-friendly festival featuring a traditional float parade with marching bands, pipers and drums, a concert by the U2 tribute band UV, an activity area for kids with games and crafts, Irish food and drink, and much more. Hosted by radio personality Footy.

Details: Noon Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street in downtown Hollywood; www.stpatricksparade.com; free.

Scott Safford, the dancing leprechaun at the St Patrick parade in Fort Lauderdale as it started celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a week early. The parade and festival was on Las Olas Boulevard. and ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturday, March 10th, 2012.

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS BOCA

SERGIO MENDES

Three-time Grammy-winning Brazilian legend – who hit it big in the ‘60s with hits including “Mas Que Nada” and bossa nova versions of The Beatles’ “The Fool on the Hill” and Simon and Garfunkel’s “Scarborough Fair” – takes the stage with his band Brasil 2017 for an exclusive South Florida performance.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.festivaloftheartsboca.org; $15-$100.

Next Week

GODMOTHER OF SOUL

PATTI LABELLE

Grammy-winning singer whose powerful voice and persona can handle everything from funky disco (“Lady Marmalade”), upbeat ‘80s pop (“New Attitude”), heartfelt ballads (“You Are My Friend,” “On My Own,” with Michael McDonald) and inspired cover songs (“Over the Rainbow,” “Wind Beneath My Wings”) performs selections from her vast repertoire.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $60-$135.

Patti Labelle

OOH LA LA

NOUVELLE VAGUE

Mesmerizing French cover band with rotating, blasé female singers that performs mellow versions of classic punk and New Wave songs such as Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon,” PiL’s “This is Not a Love Song,” Modern English’s “I Melt With You,” New Order’s “Blue Monday” and The Buzzcocks’ “Ever Fallen in Love,” takes the stage in support of its new album, “I Could Be Happy,” named for the ‘80s hit by Altered Images.

Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.ticketfly.com; $30-$35.

COUNTRY QUEEN

SARA EVANS

Nashville singer/songwriter performs hits including “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly,” “No Place That Far,” “Perfect,” “Slow Me Down” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, 2855 Coral Springs Dr.; 954-344-5990 or www.coralspringscenterforthearts.com; $47.70-$68.90.

**File** Sara Evans arrives at the 41st Academy of Country Music Awards in this May 23, 2006 file photo, in Las Vegas. After a year of nasty allegations, country singer Sara Evans was granted a divorce Friday, Sept. 28, 2007 from her husband, Craig Schelske, on the grounds of irreconcilable differences. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

free for all

CHOPIN FOR ALL

3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Young pianist Anna Miernik performs works by Polish composers including Chopin, Szymanowski, Paderewski, Nowowiejski and Tansman; 3 p.m. Saturday at Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables; www.chopin.org.