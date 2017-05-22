Don’t have plans for this weekend? Check out this Miami.com event guide

Friday

THE ORIGINAL JERSEY BOYS

FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS

Two chances to catch the inspiration for the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys” crooning unforgettable tunes such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Grease.” Rescheduled from Jan. 27-28 (tickets from those shows will be honored).

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $40-$80.

Saturday

SUMMER KICK-OFF

GREAT AMERICAN BEACH PARTY

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in style with this 8th-annual blowout that will transform the beach into an entertainment mecca complete with live music from Big Harvest, Six Foot Swell Surfband, Mr. Nice Guy, Shane Duncan, Pocket Change, Tom Jackson and the headliner, rock legend Eddie Money (“Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise”). Plus, enjoy activities for the entire family including a kids zone, sand castle contest, an art show, a classic car show, life-size beach games, a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces and a free movie showing.

Details: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday on Fort Lauderdale Beach near A1A and Las Olas Boulevard; www.myfortlauderdalebeach.com; free.

MEMORIAL DAY LOBSTERBASH

JOHN CAFFERTY & THE BEAVER BROWN BAND

Blast from the past group performs lively rock hits from the “Eddie & the Cruisers” and “Rocky IV” soundtracks including “On the Dark Side,” “Tender Years,” “Runaround Sue,” “Wild Summer Nights” and “Heart’s on Fire” while you stuff your face at the all-you-can-eat Maine lobster and seafood buffet.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster; $199.50 includes hotel room, dinner, open bar.

PLAY THAT SONG TOUR

TRAIN

Grammy-winning, melodic pop-rock band from San Francisco that gave us the monster hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” performs hits including “Calling All Angels,” “Marry Me,” “Drive By” and, of course, “Hey Soul Sister.” Opening are Maryland alt-rock/jam band O.A.R. (“Shattered [Turn the Car Around]”) and British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield (“These Words,” “Unwritten”).

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $11.75-$72.50.

BREEZY SOUNDS

BEACH HOUSE

Baltimore duo featuring Alex Scally and Victoria Legrand lives up to its name with dreamy indie-pop and takes the stage in support of its fifth and sixth studio albums “Depression Cherry,” which hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200, and “Thank Your Lucky Stars.”

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $25 advance, $28 at the door.

R&B ROYALTY

KOOL & THE GANG

Grammy-winning funk, R&B and soul band led by bassist Robert “Kool” Bell has been churning out smooth hits for almost 50 years, including “Ladies Night,” “Get Down On It,” “Joanna,” “Cherish,” “Fresh,” “Let’s Go Dancin’ [Ooh, La, La, La],” “Open Sesame,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Too Hot” and, of course, the wedding fave “Celebration.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; Ticketmaster; $29.50-$79.50.

THE PRINCE OF SALSA

LUIS ENRIQUE

Grammy-winning Nicaraguan singer/songwriter, dubbed “El Principe de la Salsa,” takes the stage alongside Cuban salsa and timba legend Issac Delgado.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $48-$160.

Sunday

INDIE-ROCK HEAVEN

UNDERTOW JAM 2017

In its second year, The Shark 104.3’s alt-rock showcase moves to a bigger venue, headlined by L.A. indie-rock band Grouplove (“Colours,” “Tongue Tied,” “Ways to Go,” “Welcome to Your Life”). Also on the bill: K. Flay, Milky Chance, Dreamers, Coin, The Unlikely Candidates and The Heydaze.

Details: Noon Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $30-$95.

REGGAE FESTIVAL

BEST OF THE BEST

Family-friendly reggae and soca extravaganza celebrates 11 years with performances by Kingston dancehall superstars Mavado, Aidonia and Konshens, plus Dexta Daps, Christopher Martin, Spice, I-Octane, Masicka, Jahmeil, Charly Black, Mad Cobra and many more. Keep fueled by delicious Caribbean food and drink.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.bestofthebestconcert.com; $45-$135; kids under 12 free with adult.

LOL!

MEMORIAL WEEKEND COMEDY FESTIVAL

Tenth-annual laugh-fest features Atlanta funnyman and former chef Bruce Bruce and stand-up legend Bill Bellamy (who coined the phrase “booty call”), plus Luenell, DC Young Fly, Malik S. and Lavar Walker.

Details: 8 p.m. Sunday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $30.75-$100.

Next Week

GET PATRIOTIC

MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

New Gardens Band will be performing patriotic music under the direction of Dwight Robert Roadman.

Details: 6 p.m. Monday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free.

IMMERSION WORLD TOUR

BRIT FLOYD

Few concerts could top seeing Pink Floyd back when David Gilmour and Roger Waters could still work together. Instead of mourning their split, see the next best thing. Brit Floyd, The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show, serves up dazzling, note-for-note versions of rock classics including “Wish You Were Here,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” and many more.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $39.50-$75.

IN CONCERT

AUSTIN MAHONE

Dance-pop sensation from San Antonio, Texas who was discovered when his videos on YouTube started going viral performs hits including “Say Somethin’,” “Say You’re Just a Friend,” “What About Love” and his collabs with Pitbull (“Mmm Yeah” and “Lady”) and Hardwell (“Creatures of the Night”).

Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $25.

LOOK SHARP!

JOE JACKSON

British musical chameleon who started off with new wave hits in the late ‘70s such as “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” and “Fools in Love” before moving on to sleek, jazzy pop (“Steppin’ Out,” “You Can’t Get What You Want [Till You Know What You Want]”), ballads (“Breaking Us in Two”) and even retro-swing (“Jumpin’ Jive”) takes the stage for a typically eclectic, high-energy show.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$67.50.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: In celebration of Haitian Heritage Month, sit back and enjoy the Haiti Jazz Roots Project, an electric blend of six outstanding musicians led by guitarist Jean Chardavoine; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.