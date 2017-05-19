Where to enjoy classical music concerts in Miami

Even though we’re on the cusp of summer and the cultural calendar is winding down a bit, there are still plenty of concerts to attend over the next two weeks.

1. Nova Singers – Spring Into Summer Concert Series The Nova Southeastern University’s premier community chorus has a repertoire that features classics, Broadway hits and modern composer’s original works.

May 19 at 8 p.m., Davie United Methodist Church; May 21 at 4 p.m., Church of the Palms; May 23 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. http://www.nova.edu/novasingers/ Show map 6500 SW 47 St., Davie, FL 33314; 1960 N Swinton Av, Delray Beach, FL 33444; 1750 E Oakland Pk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Take me there

2. New World Symphony Encore Wallcast Concert: Symphonic Dances Concert conducted by Susanna Malkki with guest cellist Anssi Karttunen featuring music by Debussy, Dutilleux and Rachmaninoff. May 20 at 8:30 p.m., SoundScape Park. https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/encore-wallcast-concert-symphonic-dances/ Show map 400 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

3. New Directions Chamber Winds Inaugural Concert The group performs a concert themed Bohemian Spring featuring works by Dvorak and Mozart. May 20 at 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. http://www.organiste.net/ Show map 6301 S.W. 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida 33433 Take me there

4. Miami Children’s Chorus Annual Spring Concert Miami Children’s Chorus performs at First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. (Facebook). The group will perform music by J.S. Bach, David Fanshawe and contemporary music from Dolly Parton and others.

May 21 at 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. http://www.miamichildrenschorus.org/ Show map 536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Take me there

5. Trillium Piano Trio Pianist Sheng Yuan-Kuan, violinist Ruby Berland and cellist Susannah Kelly perform music by Beethoven, Grieg and Saint-Saens. May 21 at 3 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. http://stpaulsdelray.org/music-at-st-pauls/ Show map 188 S Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Take me there

6. St. Martha-Yamaha Concert Series Performance by South Florida up-and-coming pianists Victor Machin and Brandon Goldberg of jazz and classical favorites. May 21 at 4 p.m., Mission San Francisco y Santa Clara. http://saintmartha.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=952517 Show map 402 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137 Take me there