Where to enjoy classical music concerts in Miami
Even though we’re on the cusp of summer and the cultural calendar is winding down a bit, there are still plenty of concerts to attend over the next two weeks.
1. Nova Singers – Spring Into Summer Concert Series
The Nova Southeastern University’s premier community chorus has a repertoire that features classics, Broadway hits and modern composer’s original works.
May 19 at 8 p.m., Davie United Methodist Church; May 21 at 4 p.m., Church of the Palms; May 23 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. http://www.nova.edu/novasingers/
2. New World Symphony Encore Wallcast Concert: Symphonic Dances
Concert conducted by Susanna Malkki with guest cellist Anssi Karttunen featuring music by Debussy, Dutilleux and Rachmaninoff. May 20 at 8:30 p.m., SoundScape Park. https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/encore-wallcast-concert-symphonic-dances/
3. New Directions Chamber Winds Inaugural Concert
The group performs a concert themed Bohemian Spring featuring works by Dvorak and Mozart. May 20 at 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. http://www.organiste.net/
4. Miami Children’s Chorus Annual Spring Concert
The group will perform music by J.S. Bach, David Fanshawe and contemporary music from Dolly Parton and others.
May 21 at 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. http://www.miamichildrenschorus.org/
5. Trillium Piano Trio
Pianist Sheng Yuan-Kuan, violinist Ruby Berland and cellist Susannah Kelly perform music by Beethoven, Grieg and Saint-Saens. May 21 at 3 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. http://stpaulsdelray.org/music-at-st-pauls/
6. St. Martha-Yamaha Concert Series
Performance by South Florida up-and-coming pianists Victor Machin and Brandon Goldberg of jazz and classical favorites. May 21 at 4 p.m., Mission San Francisco y Santa Clara. http://saintmartha.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=952517
7. Compositum Musicae Novae
Dr. Lajos Zeke, a keyboardist and musicologist, discusses then performs J.S.Bach’s Die Kunst der Fuge. May 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., Chapel of the Venerable Bede. http://www.organiste.net/classical-music-concerts/2