Posted on

Where to enjoy classical music concerts in Miami

The New World Center on Miami Beach held its first Wallscape Concert, reprising the opening night performance by the New World Symphony. Photo: Tomas Loewy
Josie Gulliksen

Even though we’re on the cusp of summer and the cultural calendar is winding down a bit, there are still plenty of concerts to attend over the next two weeks.

1. Nova Singers – Spring Into Summer Concert Series

The Nova Southeastern University’s premier community chorus has a repertoire that features classics, Broadway hits and modern composer’s original works.
May 19 at 8 p.m., Davie United Methodist Church; May 21 at 4 p.m., Church of the Palms; May 23 at 7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. http://www.nova.edu/novasingers/

6500 SW 47 St., Davie, FL 33314; 1960 N Swinton Av, Delray Beach, FL 33444; 1750 E Oakland Pk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
2. New World Symphony Encore Wallcast Concert: Symphonic Dances

Concert conducted by Susanna Malkki with guest cellist Anssi Karttunen featuring music by Debussy, Dutilleux and Rachmaninoff. May 20 at 8:30 p.m., SoundScape Park. https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/encore-wallcast-concert-symphonic-dances/

400 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
3. New Directions Chamber Winds Inaugural Concert

The group performs a concert themed Bohemian Spring featuring works by Dvorak and Mozart. May 20 at 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. http://www.organiste.net/

6301 S.W. 18th Street, Boca Raton, Florida 33433
4. Miami Children’s Chorus Annual Spring Concert

Miami Children’s Chorus performs at First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. (Facebook).

The group will perform music by J.S. Bach, David Fanshawe and contemporary music from Dolly Parton and others.
May 21 at 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables. http://www.miamichildrenschorus.org/

536 Coral Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134
5. Trillium Piano Trio

Pianist Sheng Yuan-Kuan, violinist Ruby Berland and cellist Susannah Kelly perform music by Beethoven, Grieg and Saint-Saens. May 21 at 3 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. http://stpaulsdelray.org/music-at-st-pauls/

188 S Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
6. St. Martha-Yamaha Concert Series

Performance by South Florida up-and-coming pianists Victor Machin and Brandon Goldberg of jazz and classical favorites. May 21 at 4 p.m., Mission San Francisco y Santa Clara. http://saintmartha.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=952517

402 NE 29th St, Miami, FL 33137
7. Compositum Musicae Novae

Dr. Lajos Zeke, a keyboardist and musicologist, discusses then performs J.S.Bach’s Die Kunst der Fuge. May 25, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., Chapel of the Venerable Bede. http://www.organiste.net/classical-music-concerts/2

1150 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146
