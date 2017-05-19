Miami is on the hunt for its best bartender

Tales of the Cocktail and Monkey Shoulder have joined forces to scout out Miami’s best bartender with the Ultimate Bartender Championship.

Slated to take place Tuesday at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Company, the competition will pit participants against one another across five rounds of challenges designed to prove mastery of a range of bartending skills. Challenges include a trivia quiz, a service test, and a cocktail-building contest, to name a few.

The three finalists left standing will face off in a race against the clock for the regional title and a trip to Edinburgh, Scotland.

The competition begins at noon on May 23. Cocktail aficionados can also join a Behind Bars Panel Discussion on how to succeed in the industry at Employees Only Monday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

To sign up or see a full list of challenges, visit https://talesofthecocktail.com/events/ultimate-bartender-championship/.

Sweet Liberty

237 20th Street B, Miami Beach

305-763-8217

http://www.mysweetliberty.com

Employees Only

1030 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

786-264-3945