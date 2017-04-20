How do you raise a Miami sneakerhead? Teach them their ABCs
Tennis shoes will mix with doughnuts and reading Saturday at the Rudolf Budja Gallery for a Miami-edition of Donuts and DJs.
The event will feature $5 doughnuts from Brooklyn-based restaurant Manila Social Club, the creator of the $100 doughnut that was covered in 24 karat gold, and drinks.
But the main focus will be children.
Miami sneakerheads will be initiating the little ones into the kicks-loving community with the help of David Park, the New York City illustrator of “ABC’s for the Little g’s.” From “A is for Airmax” to “Z is for Zoom Air,” the children’s picture book uses notable shoes to represent each alphabet letter and is sure to excite any OG sneakerheads looking to pass down their passion to their offspring.
“ABC’s for the Little g’s” and other merchandise will be available for purchase at Donuts & DJs.
There will also be music, candy, footwear and sneaker-themed coloring for children.
If you go
When: Saturday, April 22
Time: noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Rudolf Budja Gallery 1330 18th Street Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tickets: Free at eventbrite.com