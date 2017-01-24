Miami-made ‘island hip-hop’ group performs free show at Wynwood Yard

The band Problem Kids was born in 2009, when vocalists Christian Martinez and Marty Obregon rapped at home for fun, but quickly discovered that fun could become a full-time gig.

“We started releasing mix tapes and our friends would say to us ‘This is dope,’” said Martinez, an audio engineer by trade. “Our first show was at Bayside Hut and so many people were there who danced along and really seem to love our music.”

The six-piece band released its first album “Poetry in Motion” in 2012. This week, after two years recording in the studio, Problem Kids released its second album, “Caribbean Slang,” on iTunes and Amazon.com.

“Island hip-hop is how we define our sound,” drummer Nick Lebess said. “It’s a fusion of reggae, rock, Latin, hip-hop and funk. It has so many elements that encapsulate what Miami is.”

All band members were raised in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area and have been part of the local music scene for 15 years.

The nationality of each member brings the diversity to capture the “305 sound” according to bassist Eddy Davis.

“We have Cuban, Puerto Rican and Jamaican backgrounds, so it’s a mix of Caribbean heritages that have influenced our upbringing and musical tastes,” Davis said.

Problem Kids has toured in Mobile, Alabama; Atlanta; and Gainesville. But South Florida is the members’ home base.

“When people think of Miami, music, DJs and big clubs come to mind. We are trying to change that, we want people to remember how fun and great live shows are.” guitarist Omar Williams said.

The band will celebrate its new album with a free concert Saturday at The Wynwood Yard. Fans of all ages are welcome.

“A 5-year-old and a 65-year-old can come to our show and just have a great time,” Lebess said.

If you go

What: Problem Kids in concert

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami

Cost: Free

For more information, visit www.problemkidsmusic.com or follow on social media @problemkids305