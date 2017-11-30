Miami Art Week events and installations that will be all over your Instagram feed
Art Basel is here, which means your Instagram game needs to be on point.
Whether you’re swimming in a pool of sprinkles at the brand-new Museum of Ice Cream, wandering the Upside Down at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, or traveling through Kanye’s brain at Basel House, there’s no end to the exhibits for you to immerse yourself in.
We’ve gathered the most selfie-friendly spots, so get your smart phones ready, pick a favorite filter, and get ready to hashtag.
Maison St-Germain: Tree Of Life
St-Germain, known for packing 1,000 elderflowers into each bottle of liqueur, partners with landscape artist Lily Kwong to resurrect the Faena Hotel’s Clusia rosea tree after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma. Utilizing “tying rituals,” she will transform the tree into a living work of art.
What: Maison St-Germain: Tree Of Life
When: Dec. 4 to 9
Where: Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
3D Mapping Artist Collective
Emerging artists create 3D mapping projections that will light up the district with images that will immerse visitors who pass through.
What: 3D Mapping Artist Collective
When: Dec. 4 to 10
Where: Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Peter Tunney Debuts: Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens)
The grandiose Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City shuttered its doors in 2016, and artist Peter Tunney has used pieces — including 15-foot chandeliers, giant oil paintings, 2-ton elephants, lamps, headboards, and wallpaper — to create massive works of art.
What: Peter Tunney Debuts: Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens)
When: Opens Dec. 5
Time: 10 a.m. to midnight
Where: Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami
Cost: Free
IRL (In Reel Life)
Design and marketing studio Jacober Creative hosts a pop-up exhibit of 3D artwork inspired by films from the 1940s to the ’90s, including a “Diamonds Are Forever” display of 50 maneki-neko cats, mirrors, and lasers.
What: IRL (In Reel Life)
When: Dec. 5 to 31
Where: Miami Beach Cinematheque at Old City Hall, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Augmented Reality at PAMM
The museum comes to life! Whip out your iOS device and the “Felice Grodin: Invasive Species” exhibit becomes an immersive, augmented reality experience that takes the audience to the front seat of an unstable ecosystem.
What: Augmented Reality at PAMM
When: Dec. 5 to April 21, 2018
Where: Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $16 museum entry
As Far As My Fingertips Take Me
A part of MDC Live Arts’ performing arts series “Ojala/ Inshallah: Wishes from the Muslim World,” artist Tania El Khoury creates a conversation between an audience member and the artist that takes place through a wall. The refugee’s journey is narrated via stories and music as a drawing of their odyssey is created on the audience member’s arm.
What: As Far As My Fingertips Take Me
When: Dec. 6 to 8
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m.
Where: Clinton Room at New World Symphony, 500 17th St., Miami Beach
Cost: $15 and up
Gardens Speak
Part of artist Tania El Khoury’s two-part installation, the artist buries the stories of Syrian activists and protesters. Ten visitors at a time have the chance to exhume the secrets of forgotten voices.
What: Gardens Speak
When: Dec. 6 to 9
Time: Dec. 6 to 8 at 2, 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. ; Dec. 9 at noon, 1, 2, 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.
Where: Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $28 and up
Shawn Kolodny Presents Fake Fulfillment Center
Shawn Kolodny’s interactive, 5,000-square-foot art installation brings guests from room to room as they explore addiction, beginning at a pharmacy and traveling through glowing IV bags, old-school medicine vials and more.
What: Shawn Kolodny Presents Fake Fulfillment Center
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: Boulan South Beach, 220 21st St., Miami Beach
Cost: $15 and up
Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions
Eighteen artists use biometric sensors, 3D projection mapping, virtual reality, and more new technology to transform five vacant storefronts into the worlds of Dissociation, Liminality, Other Worlds, Resurface, and Flatland.
What: Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: BSMT, 32-54 SE First St., Miami
Cost: Free
Overload: Liquid Garden
Fans of “Stranger Things” will have a chance to visit The Upside Down — or something close to it — as Dutch artist Tanja Smeets transforms the north gallery of Vizcaya into “Liquid Garden,” with laser-cut felt tied with red thread taking over columns and overhangs. Art by Orlando Jacinto Garcia, David Brooks, and Arnout Meijer will also be a part of the museum and gardens’ display.
What: Overload: Liquid Garden
When: Dec. 6 to April 2, 2018
Where: Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Cost: $18 admission
Dedication of Longitudinal Installation
Xavier Cortada celebrates a decade of his Longitudinal Installation by dedicating a replica of his participatory piece, which will be permanently on display at the gardens. In it, 24 shoes are placed in a circle, each aligned with a longitude. Cortada steps in front of each and reads aloud with visitors an experience of climate change from a person in that part of the world.
What: Dedication of Longitudinal Installation
When: Dec. 7
Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Where: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 S. Red Road in Pinecrest
Cost: Free
Gran Centenario X Kelsey Montague
Montague joins forces with Gran Centenario Tequila from Dec. 7 to 9 to showcase her iconic angel wings mural, this time in white and gold. For every photo posted on social media, Gran Centenario will donate $10 to Mexican earthquake relief charities.
Where: Gran Centenario X Kelsey Montague
What: Dec. 7 to 9
Where: Art Basel Tent at the Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: Free
How to Unlock a Portal
Swedish artist Jacob Felländer uses virtual reality, paintings, sculpture, and photography (with a 100-year-old camera) to tell the story of his journey the last 15 years. Artist reception Dec. 6.
What: How to Unlock a Portal
When: Dec. 7 to Feb. 11, 2018
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami
Cost: Admission $5, reception $30, and free for MOCA members, North Miami residents, and Art Basel Miami Beach VIP ticket holders
Vegas: Alter Your Reality
The gallery is reopening for Art Basel and partnering with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to show five artists’ interpretations of Sin City in a 360° virtual reality art form.
What: Vegas: Alter Your Reality
When: Dec. 7 to 9
Time: 1 to 9 p.m.
Where: Zadok Gallery, 2534 N Miami Ave., Miami
Art-A-Peel
During Art Basel, five statues made of oranges (commissioned by the Orange Bowl) will be placed near Wynwood’s landmarks in a social media contest. Post a photo of yourself with each statue and include the hashtag #OBartapeel to get in on the fun.
What: Art-A-Peel
When: Dec. 7 to 10
Where: Wynwood
Cost: Free
Wish Tree
Yoko Ono’s participatory exhibit, which has already been in London and Los Angeles, allows guests to leave a written wish to hang from the tree. The exhibit is a part of Fair., a platform for radical female voices to start a conversation about gender equality, labor, market and capital, and to inspire women who walk through.
What: Wish Tree
When: Dec. 7 to 10
Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
Cost: Free
Basel House Mural Festival
More than 80 local and international artists gather to create more than 50 mural projects cover six city blocks — including an interactive stroll through Kanye’s brain in the bounce-house inspired “Happy Kanye.” Plus, the three-day UNFRAMED music festival.
What: Basel House Mural Festival
When: Dec. 8 to 10
Where: RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami
Cost: Free
Museum of Ice Cream
In its fourth location, the most Instagram-able museum features a pool of sprinkles, hanging fruit, whacky painted walls, and of course, ice cream. Museum opens for Art Basel Dec. 6 to 11, hard opening Dec. 13.
What: Museum of Ice Cream
When: Dec. 6 to 11
Where: Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Cost: $98
'I Can Feel' by Suzy Kellems Dominik
Visual artist Suzy Kellems Dominik installs her latest work in the lobby of The Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., on Dec. 3, things are about to, uh, explode. The artist describes the work as a “12-foot orgasm.” Simply put, it’s an exploding vagina sculpture. In neon. There’s no faking excitement over this one. You know it’s going to be the site of multiple selfies.
What: Suzy Kellems Dominik’s “I Can Feel”
When: Dec. 3-10
Where: Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Free