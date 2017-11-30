Miami Art Week events and installations that will be all over your Instagram feed

Art Basel is here, which means your Instagram game needs to be on point.

Whether you’re swimming in a pool of sprinkles at the brand-new Museum of Ice Cream, wandering the Upside Down at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, or traveling through Kanye’s brain at Basel House, there’s no end to the exhibits for you to immerse yourself in.

We’ve gathered the most selfie-friendly spots, so get your smart phones ready, pick a favorite filter, and get ready to hashtag.

Maison St-Germain: Tree Of Life St-Germain, known for packing 1,000 elderflowers into each bottle of liqueur, partners with landscape artist Lily Kwong to resurrect the Faena Hotel's Clusia rosea tree after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma. Utilizing "tying rituals," she will transform the tree into a living work of art.

Show map

What: Maison St-Germain: Tree Of Life When: Dec. 4 to 9 Where: Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free http://www.faena.com/miami-beach

3D Mapping Artist Collective Emerging artists create 3D mapping projections that will light up the district with images that will immerse visitors who pass through.

Show map

What: 3D Mapping Artist Collective When: Dec. 4 to 10 Where: Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free http://www.faena.com/miami-beach

Peter Tunney Debuts: Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens) The grandiose Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City shuttered its doors in 2016, and artist Peter Tunney has used pieces — including 15-foot chandeliers, giant oil paintings, 2-ton elephants, lamps, headboards, and wallpaper — to create massive works of art.

Show map

What: Peter Tunney Debuts: Excerpts from the Taj Mahal (The Truth Always Happens) When: Opens Dec. 5 Time: 10 a.m. to midnight Where: Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami Cost: Free Website: www.petertunneyart.com

IRL (In Reel Life) Design and marketing studio Jacober Creative hosts a pop-up exhibit of 3D artwork inspired by films from the 1940s to the '90s, including a "Diamonds Are Forever" display of 50 maneki-neko cats, mirrors, and lasers.

Show map

What: IRL (In Reel Life) When: Dec. 5 to 31 Where: Miami Beach Cinematheque at Old City Hall, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free www.jacobercreative.com

Augmented Reality at PAMM The museum comes to life! Whip out your iOS device and the "Felice Grodin: Invasive Species" exhibit becomes an immersive, augmented reality experience that takes the audience to the front seat of an unstable ecosystem.

Show map

What: Augmented Reality at PAMM When: Dec. 5 to April 21, 2018 Where: Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Cost: $16 museum entry http://pamm.org/ar

As Far As My Fingertips Take Me A part of MDC Live Arts' performing arts series "Ojala/ Inshallah: Wishes from the Muslim World," artist Tania El Khoury creates a conversation between an audience member and the artist that takes place through a wall. The refugee's journey is narrated via stories and music as a drawing of their odyssey is created on the audience member's arm.

Show map

What: As Far As My Fingertips Take Me When: Dec. 6 to 8 Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. Where: Clinton Room at New World Symphony, 500 17th St., Miami Beach Cost: $15 and up Website: www.mdclivearts.org

Gardens Speak Part of artist Tania El Khoury's two-part installation, the artist buries the stories of Syrian activists and protesters. Ten visitors at a time have the chance to exhume the secrets of forgotten voices.

Show map

What: Gardens Speak When: Dec. 6 to 9 Time: Dec. 6 to 8 at 2, 3, 4, 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. ; Dec. 9 at noon, 1, 2, 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m. Where: Gleason Room at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach Cost: $28 and up Website: www.mdclivearts.org

Shawn Kolodny Presents Fake Fulfillment Center Shawn Kolodny's interactive, 5,000-square-foot art installation brings guests from room to room as they explore addiction, beginning at a pharmacy and traveling through glowing IV bags, old-school medicine vials and more.

Show map

What: Shawn Kolodny Presents Fake Fulfillment Center When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: Boulan South Beach, 220 21st St., Miami Beach Cost: $15 and up fakefulfillmentcenter.splashthat.com

Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions Eighteen artists use biometric sensors, 3D projection mapping, virtual reality, and more new technology to transform five vacant storefronts into the worlds of Dissociation, Liminality, Other Worlds, Resurface, and Flatland.

Show map

What: Flatland: A Journey of Many Dimensions When: Dec. 6 to 10 Where: BSMT, 32-54 SE First St., Miami Cost: Free www.manacontemporary.com/flatland

Overload: Liquid Garden Fans of "Stranger Things" will have a chance to visit The Upside Down — or something close to it — as Dutch artist Tanja Smeets transforms the north gallery of Vizcaya into "Liquid Garden," with laser-cut felt tied with red thread taking over columns and overhangs. Art by Orlando Jacinto Garcia, David Brooks, and Arnout Meijer will also be a part of the museum and gardens' display.

Show map

What: Overload: Liquid Garden When: Dec. 6 to April 2, 2018 Where: Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami Cost: $18 admission Website: www.vizcaya.org

Dedication of Longitudinal Installation Xavier Cortada celebrates a decade of his Longitudinal Installation by dedicating a replica of his participatory piece, which will be permanently on display at the gardens. In it, 24 shoes are placed in a circle, each aligned with a longitude. Cortada steps in front of each and reads aloud with visitors an experience of climate change from a person in that part of the world.

What: Dedication of Longitudinal Installation When: Dec. 7 Time: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Where: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 S. Red Road in Pinecrest Cost: Free Website: www.cortada.com

Gran Centenario X Kelsey Montague Montague joins forces with Gran Centenario Tequila from Dec. 7 to 9 to showcase her iconic angel wings mural, this time in white and gold. For every photo posted on social media, Gran Centenario will donate $10 to Mexican earthquake relief charities.

Show map

Where: Gran Centenario X Kelsey Montague What: Dec. 7 to 9 Where: Art Basel Tent at the Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free Website: www.artbasel.com/miami-beach/hotels/nautilus

How to Unlock a Portal Swedish artist Jacob Felländer uses virtual reality, paintings, sculpture, and photography (with a 100-year-old camera) to tell the story of his journey the last 15 years. Artist reception Dec. 6.

What: How to Unlock a Portal When: Dec. 7 to Feb. 11, 2018 Where: Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami Cost: Admission $5, reception $30, and free for MOCA members, North Miami residents, and Art Basel Miami Beach VIP ticket holders Website: www.mocanomi.org

Vegas: Alter Your Reality The gallery is reopening for Art Basel and partnering with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to show five artists' interpretations of Sin City in a 360° virtual reality art form.

Show map

What: Vegas: Alter Your Reality When: Dec. 7 to 9 Time: 1 to 9 p.m. Where: Zadok Gallery, 2534 N Miami Ave., Miami Website: www.visitlasvegas.com/alteryourreality

Art-A-Peel During Art Basel, five statues made of oranges (commissioned by the Orange Bowl) will be placed near Wynwood's landmarks in a social media contest. Post a photo of yourself with each statue and include the hashtag #OBartapeel to get in on the fun.

What: Art-A-Peel When: Dec. 7 to 10 Where: Wynwood Cost: Free

Wish Tree Yoko Ono's participatory exhibit, which has already been in London and Los Angeles, allows guests to leave a written wish to hang from the tree. The exhibit is a part of Fair., a platform for radical female voices to start a conversation about gender equality, labor, market and capital, and to inspire women who walk through.

Show map

What: Wish Tree When: Dec. 7 to 10 Where: Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami Cost: Free Website: www.brickellcitycentre.com

Basel House Mural Festival More than 80 local and international artists gather to create more than 50 mural projects cover six city blocks — including an interactive stroll through Kanye's brain in the bounce-house inspired "Happy Kanye." Plus, the three-day UNFRAMED music festival.

Show map

What: Basel House Mural Festival When: Dec. 8 to 10 Where: RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami Cost: Free www.baselhouse.com

Museum of Ice Cream In its fourth location, the most Instagram-able museum features a pool of sprinkles, hanging fruit, whacky painted walls, and of course, ice cream. Museum opens for Art Basel Dec. 6 to 11, hard opening Dec. 13.

Show map

What: Museum of Ice Cream When: Dec. 6 to 11 Where: Faena District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: $98 www.museumoficecream.com/miami