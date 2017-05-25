Memorial Day Weekend events in Miami for patriots, reggae lovers and BBQ fans

Sydney Jackson, center, 16, lift her arms in the air as she joins many in dancing to reggae music at the Best of the Best. Revelers danced to reggae and soca music in the 9th year, the Best of the Best concert was held in downtown Miami inside Bayfront Park on Sunday, May 24 2015.

National Salute to America’s Heroes

See helicopters, planes and other tactical vehicles from all branches of the U.S. military plus meet military and first responders and catch the Golden Knights’ Parachute Team performance.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 11th-14th Streets on Miami Beach, off Ocean Drive; free.

Y100 MIAMI Backyard Takeover

It’s a romp-shaking celebration at America’s Backyard. DJ Mummy and Drew will provide the beats and Sailor Jerry Rum will serve the drinks – only $5. Proceeds will be donated to HOPE South Florida, a charity committed to serving meals to military veterans.

9 p.m. Saturday at America’s Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale;

Salute to Heroes Week at Miami Seaquarium

In recognition of their service to our country, all veterans, active duty military, police, fire, law enforcement and EMT personnel are offered free admission through May 29. Additionally, all accompanying family members – up to four guests – will receive 50 percent off admission.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday at Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; www.miamiseaquarium.com.

Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show

South Florida’s premier source for home design and improvement with industry leaders, the latest trends in interior design, landscaping, furniture, fine art and decor, home security, hurricane protection and more.

Noon-9:30 p.m. Sunday, noon-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Broward Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.homeshows.net/featured.html; $1.00 – $10.00

Undertow Jam 2017

In its second year, The Shark 104.3’s alt-rock showcase moves to a bigger venue, headlined by L.A. indie-rock band Grouplove (“Colours,” “Tongue Tied,” “Ways to Go,” “Welcome to Your Life”). Also on the bill: K. Flay, Milky Chance, Dreamers, Coin, The Unlikely Candidates and The Heydaze.

Noon Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $30-$95.

Indie Craft Bazaar

A one-day-only, independent art and handmade festival. It’s like stepping into an in real life Etsy featuring over 65 artists, crafters, designers, and makers. Plus: DIY activities, food, drink specials, and giveaways.

Noon Sunday at Revolution Live 100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale; $5

FemAle Brew Fest

The future is female and the future is now at the first FemAle Brew Fest. Celebrate women who brew and do at this Fort Lauderdale festival. Craft beer from South Florida and abroad will be available for tasting. Women entrepreneurs will also be onsite.

1 p.m. Sunday at 517 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Eventbrite; $10

Best of the Best

Family-friendly reggae and soca extravaganza celebrates 11 years with performances by Kingston dancehall superstars Mavado, Aidonia and Konshens, plus Dexta Daps, Christopher Martin, Spice, I-Octane, Masicka, Jahmeil, Charly Black, Mad Cobra and many more. Keep fueled by delicious Caribbean food and drink.

2 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.bestofthebestconcert.com; $45-$135; kids under 12 free with adult.

Duck Duck Goose

Duck Duck Goose is a culinary festival by Chef Jeremiah featuring Miami’s top chefs each of which will be tasked with preparing locally raised and pastured fowl. In it’s second year, DDG Deux is bringing a star-studded line up of South Florida’s most innovative purveyors of haute cuisine, gourmet street food, craft beef, and artisan cocktails.

3 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson Bar 709 NE 79th St., Miami; Eventbrite; $52-$75

Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

Tenth-annual laugh-fest features Atlanta funnyman and former chef Bruce Bruce and stand-up legend Bill Bellamy (who coined the phrase “booty call”), plus Luenell, DC Young Fly, Malik S. and Lavar Walker.

8 p.m. Sunday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $30.75-$100

Rock the Yacht All-White Party

Wear Miami’s favorite color while on a four-story yacht. Yep, that’s right. Here in Miami we don’t heed those silly white-banning rules. And we get really extra by wearing white AND partying on a boat (called the South Beach Lady, btw).

9:30 p.m. Sunday on the South Beach Lady, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; rocktheyachtparty.net or 347-581-4943; $100

Memorial Day Concert

New Gardens Band will be performing patriotic music under the direction of Dwight Robert Roadman.

6 p.m. Monday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; free

Wreath-Laying and 21-Gun Salute Ceremony

The City of Miami Beach, the American Legion Miami Beach Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Miami Beach Post 3559 will honor the memory of the men and women who fought and died for freedom with a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday at the Miami Beach Police Department Headquarters, 1100 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach.

Memorial Day Parade

The Parade begins on Orange Drive beginning at the Davie Fire Administration (6901 Orange Drive) and ends at the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds (4271 Davie Road, Davie). A Memorial Ceremony will take place in the Bergeron Rodeo Grounds with a 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War to recognize veterans who served between 1955 and 1975.

10:30 a.m.-noon Monday at Bergeron Rodeo Grounds, 4271 Davie Rd., Davie; free

BBQ at PAMM

Pérez Art Museum Miami will be open all day on Memorial Day and host its annual Memorial Day BBQ on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay from 1-4 p.m. with live music by the Wynwoods, barbecue specials by Verde and a special appearance by the Coast Guard Air Station Miami. Inside the iconic museum, explore newly opened exhibitions by Toba Khedoori, John Dunkley, Youssef Nabil and more.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Monday at Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; www.pamm.org; $12-$16, free for members and military personnel, veterans and their family members

Brews, Blues and BBQ

These free event is perfectly self explanatory. Enjoy an assortment of on-tap beers, plus a new apple pie brew from 26 Degree Brewing. Barbecue from E&J Texas will be for sale, while the Blues Crusaders belt out some tunes.

noon Monday at 26 Degree Brewing, 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pampano Beach; free