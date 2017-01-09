Meet Ice Cube and Charlie Day and see their new movie ‘Fist Fight’ for free

The problem with most red-carpet movie premieres is that the public is usually not invited. But Warner Bros. is allowing everyone in to see their new comedy “Fist Fight,” about a teacher (Charlie Day) challenged by a former co-worker (Ice Cube) to fight after-school. Cube and Day will both attend a preview screening of the R-rated comedy on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd.

All you have to do to attend is show this pass. You can print it out or just show it on your phone. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so get there early. No fighting in line, please.