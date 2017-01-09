Posted on

Meet Ice Cube and Charlie Day and see their new movie ‘Fist Fight’ for free

'Fist Fight'
By Rene Rodriguez | rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com
The problem with most red-carpet movie premieres is that the public is usually not invited.

But Warner Bros. is allowing everyone in to see their new comedy “Fist Fight,” about a teacher (Charlie Day) challenged by a former co-worker (Ice Cube) to fight after-school.

Cube and Day will both attend a preview screening of the R-rated comedy on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Regal South Beach, 1120 Lincoln Rd.

All you have to do to attend is show this pass. You can print it out or just show it on your phone. Admission is first-come, first-serve, so get there early. No fighting in line, please.

fistfight

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Where foodie football fans can watch the National Championship
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017
Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami
Rev Run’s infectious positivity is what we need for 2017
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning