Make the most of Memorial Day Weekend 2018 at these South Florida events
Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner. Whether you’re all about action-packed parties, champagne brunches, or low-key beachside BBQs, plan your perfect weekend with this guide to MDW in Miami.
1. KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral
On Memorial Day, KINGS will host a patio party with giant Jenga, cornhole, and family-style dining for groups of 10 or more. They’ll also offer an “All You Can Play” deal starting at 9 p.m., which includes unlimited games and bowling for $15.99. Troops bowl free all year long.
KINGS Dining & Entertainment Doral, 3450 Northwest 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral
2. Wild 'N Out
Nick Cannon will be greeting guests all weekend long at his soon-to-open Ocean Drive sports bar, Wild ‘N Out. Stop by to meet the celebrity himself while enjoying select cocktails, bites, and beats by a live DJ.
Wild ‘N Out, 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
3. Cafeina
As part of its relaunch, Cafeina will introduce new programming this weekend, beginning Thursday, May 24 with a Piano Bar concept that will feature a professional pianist playing lounge and jazz tunes while guests sample bites from a brand new Colombian-Asian fusion menu. Then on Friday, May 25, Cafeina kicks off Laughy Hour — a new weekly happy hour and stand up comedy night — from 5-9 p.m. And finally on Sunday, May 27, brunch warriors can enjoy Cafeina’s Garden of Good and Evil Sunday party, starting at 2 p.m. and offering bottomless options of frosé, champagne, and cocktails.
Cafeina, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami
4. No. 3 Social
This Memorial Day weekend marks the launch of No. 3 Social’s brand new Pig and Paella Sundays. For $25, guests can indulge in Chef Norman Van Aken’s paella paired with two pulled pork bao buns while DJ That Kid Chris and friends play some chill techno — plus $7 cocktails and $5 beer, wine and bites from 2-7 p.m. during Social Hour.
No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St. Rooftop, Miami
5. Nautilus South Beach
Nautilus South Beach will celebrate Memorial Day on Saturday, May 26 with a view of the Sea & Air Show from 11:30 a.m – 4 p.m. For $39, guests will enjoy an American-style BBQ and bottomless rosé paired with beats by a live DJ on the Ocean Terrace.
Nautilus South Beach, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
6. Rhythm + Vine
On Sunday, May 27, Miami party crew Slap & Tickle will take over Rhythm and Vine. Doors open at 2 p.m., admission is free, and beats will be provided by Bondax, No Regular Play, Pirate Stereo, and Santiago Caballero. RSVP via slapnticklemiami.com or rhythm-vine.com.
Rhythm + Vine, 401 NE 5th Ter., Fort Lauderdale
7. Seaspice
On Sunday, May 27, Seaspice will host a special Memorial Day brunch featuring live dancers, entertainment, music, and champagne by Moet & Chandon.
Seaspice, 422 NW North River Dr., Miami
8. Conrad Fort Lauderdale
The newly opened Conrad Fort Lauderdale will host a Clicquot Picnic from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26 through Sunday, May 27. Enjoy specially-priced glasses and bottles of Veuve Clicquot while snacking on BBQ, dancing to music, and playing classic outdoor games.
Conrad Fort Lauderdale, 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
9. Bal Harbour Village's Movies on the Beach
Bal Harbour Village’s Movies on the Beach series will kick off summer with a screening of Jumanji at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. There will be hot dogs, popcorn and refreshments from Monty’s Grill, Flips Country Kettle Corn and Karmic Ice. If you’re a resident of Bal Harbour or a hotel guest, you’re welcome to join. Make sure to register at parks@balharbourfl.gov and pick up a wristband for your entry.
Bal Harbor Beach, 97th St., Bal Harbour
10. AQ Chop House by Il Mulino
Elevate your Memorial Day Weekend brunch game at AQ Chop House by Il Mulino, located at the five-star Acqualine Resort and Spa in Sunny Isles. For $65, you’ll enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, mojitos, and prosecco, plus live music. The price for children ages three through 23 is $35.
AQ Chop House by Il Mulino, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
11. Beach Bar at Newport Pier
A seagull lands on the rail of the Newport Fishing Pier in Sunny Isles. Photo: Charles Trainor Jr
If you like tropical cocktails, fresh sushi, and unbeatable views of the Atlantic Ocean, head to Beach Bar at New Port Pier this Memorial Day Weekend. Located next to the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort, Dade County’s only pier restaurant is the perfect hangout spot for celebrating the long weekend.
Beach Bar at Newport Pier, 16501 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
12. Chill beachside
If you don’t want to leave your beach chair, download EazyO, Miami Beach’s first beachside food & beverage delivery app-based service, and get drinks and snacks delivered straight to your corner of the beach. Chilled rosé? A margarita? Coming right up. The app is available at The Confidante Miami Beach, Fontainebleau, Hilton Cabana, Marriott Stanton and more hotels in the area.
Farmer’s Table, 1901 N Military Tr., Boca Raton
13. Farmer's Table Express
If you’re planning to host a Memorial Day party, don’t stress about meal prep. You can pick up the perfect summertime spread at Farmer’s Table, including dishes like blackened shrimp, grilled salmon, chicken meatballs, and grass-fed bison meatloaf. Plus delicious side dishes and shareable desserts like strawberry shortcake, classic key lime pie, and vegan chocolate fudge cake.
Farmer’s Table, 1901 N Military Tr., Boca Raton
14. Good Spirits Fifth & Fed
Fort Lauderdale neighborhood hangout Good Spirits Fifth & Fed will serve as the perfect spot to kick off Memorial Day Weekend, with half-priced sushi bites, select wines by the glass, all beers, and single mix cocktails during happy hour on Friday. Come back on Sunday for their Liquid Brunch, which includes $10 bottomless mimosas and Peach Bellinis, $5 Smirnoff Bloody Marys, and $8 Ketel One Bloody Marys.
Good Spirits Fifth & Fed, 476 N Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
15. La Moderna
Take a break from all the Memorial Day Weekend madness at La Moderna, located in Miami Beach’s low-key South of Fifth neighborhood. During happy hour from 5-7:30 p.m., you’ll enjoy $6 house wines and signature cocktails, plus complimentary mini Margherita pizzas.
La Moderna, 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
16. National Hotel
National Hotel will celebrate Memorial Day with 2-for-1 drinks and specials on tapas on May 28.
National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
17. Pullman Miami Hotel
poolside at the Pullman Miami Hotel this weekend at their Memorial Day poolside BBQ, featuring burgers, hot dogs, and drink specials.
Pullman Miami Hotel, 5800 Blue Lagoon Dr., Miami
18. Quarterdeck
Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28, all Quarterdeck locations will offer Jack Daniel’s chicken wings and select cocktails for $19.99. Signature Quarterdeck cups will be in theme with American flags throughout the summer.
Quarterdeck, multiple locations
19. Española Way
Pick from a range of daily deals and entertainment this week on Española Way, including Friday night flamenco at Tapas y Tintos, Saturday morning yoga, and Saturday night Samba at Boteco Copacabana. Plus a craft market that takes place Friday-Sunday. The activities are free and open to the public. If you’re a local, download the new Española Way loyalty card and you’ll get 20 percent off at participating restaurants and retailers.
20. Air & Sea Show
The National Salute to America’s Heroes returns to South Beach for a two-day spectacular event that will showcase the most impressive military fighter jets, bombers and equipment from all branches of the United States Military, as well as police, firefighters and other first responder agencies. The show also includes a Music Explosion with performances by Shaggy, Kent Jones, Max and DJ Irie from 6-9 p.m. on May 26.
Air & Sea Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 26-27 on the sands of South Beach between 11th and 14th streets on Ocean Drive; free