Miami bartenders, comedians and drag queens compete and we all win

This Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. Ultimate Miami kicks off its sixth season of competitions, starting with a face-off to find Miami’s Ultimate Comedian. Carlos Mencia will headline the event, which will pit local comedians against each other for a chance to win $5,000.

On Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. drag superstars, Sharon Needles and Jinkx Monsoon will take to the stage as SoFlo’s fierces drag queens strut their stuff for a shot at the title and another $5,000 prize.

The event culminates on Saturday, June 10, with eight of South Florida’s most skilled mixologists competing for the title of Ultimate Miami Bartender and a cash prize of $5,000. The finalists will battle in front of a live audience, paired with performances by hip artist Rob Base and freestyle icons Lime and TKA.

This year’s finalists include Anita Bogacz of Bar Stache 1920’s Drinking Den, Luis Garcia of the Wynwood Yard, Nicole Guzman of 320 Gastrolounge, Courtney Lasch of Town Kitchen & Bar, Karl Lipscomb of Beaker & Gray, Carlton Maloney of Twist South Beach, Karloz Torres of Kill Your Idol, and Noah Wyche of Palace Bar.

Tickets for the Ultimate series are available via www.theultimatemiami.com. The competitions will take place at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37 Ave., Miami, FL 33125.