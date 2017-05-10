Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.

As we lumber through the long, hot summer, we turn to air conditioning to save us. Movie theaters generally have excellent air conditioning. And here in Miami, we’ve got fancy theaters where you can say goodbye to gross orange nachos and hello to chef-curated appetizers, high-end wine and specialty cocktails. Or at least enjoy a beer.

You can even say adios to other people’s annoying children. For a price, of course.

1. CMX at Brickell City Centre A signature cocktail is only going to make 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' better. CMX, the subsidiary of the Mexico City-based Cinemex, the sixth-largest movie theater chain worldwide, is open for business at Brickell City Centre with 10 dine-in theaters with two bars, happy hour specials on weekdays, reclining seats, an app for ordering food and specialty cocktails and what is advertised as "ninja" service (meaning, we hope, that the servers are swift, quiet and unobtrusive, not kicking you in the face and fighting you to the death). Tickets: $21-$25, popcorn included.

2. Cinebistro, CityPlace Doral Yeah, we know it's Doral, but this place is pretty nice. Cuddle up on reclining loveseats for two and sample a menu created by Justin Sherrer, the executive chef of CinéBistro and Doce Provisions restaurant in Little Havana. Want a drink after the show? There's also a bar and lounge (and a private dining room, too). There is also a location at the Dolphin Mall. Tickets: $18 for shows after 4 p.m.; $15 for matinees (3D movies are $4 more). No one under 21 will be admitted to the theater during regular screenings, though kids are welcome to daytime showings of family-friendly movies with a parent or guardian.

3. The Landmark at Merrick Park Did someone say 'full bar'? Yes. Yes, they did. That oughta improve some of these garbage summer movies. Know what you can get here at Landmark? You guessed it: Fancy leather chairs, a full bar, concession fare that ventures a bit beyond hot dogs and M&Ms (not that we don't love M&Ms). There's also online reserved seating, which means you don't need to get to the theater 40 minutes early to secure your favorite seat. Tickets: $12.50 for adults; $10.50 for military members, students, and seniors 62 or older; $9 for kids 12 or younger.

