Overtown is having a block party and Cee Lo Green is headlining.

Summers are meant for block parties, and Overtown is planning its biggest block party ever. This year’s Overtown Music & Arts Festival is proving that the good ol’ days are back and that Overtown can once again be the hot spot for music and culture. Presented by the Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency and City of Miami District 5 Commissioner Keon Hardemon, the Festival is growing and has some new things on the lineup.

The Overtown Music & Arts Festival is free and open to the community and takes place on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Overtown Business and Entertainment District along NW 2nd and NW 3rd avenues between NW 8th and NW 10th streets.

Now in its fifth year, the Overtown Music & Arts Festival invites five-time Grammy Award winning artist Cee Lo Green and Grammy-nominated Keyshia Cole. There’s also RL from the 2000’s R&B group, Next, and the reggae band that never gets old, Inner Circle. Tito Puente Jr is back for the Latin flavor, and organizers say that more talent will be announced.

Then there’s the BBQ Cook-off competition and the festival’s Art Expo Zone, which are both new this year. The BBQ Cook will see a matchup of local restaurants competing for the title of best BBQ. The Art Expo Zone is just a preview of Overtown’s arts scene and will feature live art installations and other works. There’s also the Youth Zone with DIY arts activities to keep kids busy while the parents enjoy the Main Stage.

IF YOU GO

When: Saturday, July 15

Where: Overtown Business and Entertainment District, NW 2nd and NW 3rd avenues between NW 8th and NW 10th streets

Cost: Free