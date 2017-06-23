Posted on

Like to pet alligators? Head to Croc Fest

Gators!
By Jenny Staletovich jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

If you like barbecue, beer, live music and petting alligators, there’s a festival for you: Croc Fest.

The annual event, held Saturday at Jupiter’s Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, brings together reptile lovers to raise money for worldwide croc and gator research. Since a group of friends launched the first festival less than a decade ago, they’ve raised more than a quarter million dollars that supported projects for imperiled crocs from China to West Africa.

“Crocs aren’t exactly the first place people want to spend their money in terms of conservation even thought they are critically important every place they exist,” said Colette Adams, an organizer and general curator at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas. “We’re trying to change that.”

This year’s proceeds will help fund a conservation project aimed at reviving critically endangered Cuban crocs. The crocs can be found only in the Zapata Swamp in a habitat deemed the smallest for any living croc species, which include alligators, crocs and caimans. Researchers are hoping to reintroduce captive bred crocs, study poaching and educate locals about protecting the animals.

Saturday’s festival starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m. Entry is $25 for adults, $10 for teens and free for kids under five and includes all-you-can-eat from Sonny’s BBQ, water and soft drinks. Experts will be on hand for live animal encounters with live music from the Casey Raines Band. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/crocfests.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.
The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Miami Guide
So MiamiHidden gems on Key Biscayne courtesy of island insiders
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)