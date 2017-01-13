New location? NBD. Life in Color to celebrate 10 years in Wynwood

The Life in Color Festival is celebrating ten years in the game as one of the world’s premier paint parties. But instead of bringing the best it has to offer with a return to the Hard Rock Stadium (formerly known as the Sun Life Stadium), Life in Color is marking a decade on Jan. 28 in Wynwood.

As expected, LIC’s 10-hour party will be fueled with bright paints and a star-powered line up: Diplo returns and will be joined by festival favorites Carnage and Marshmello. Modern hip-hop fans will delight in performances by Young Thug and Desiigner.

To help you prepare, here are four things to know before LIC 2017:

1. LIC is Wynwood this year Things can't always stay the same, OK? This year Life in Color is being hosted at Mana Wynwood and RC Cola Plant. The revamped warehouse at Mana Wynwood boasts of a 39,000 square foot sound stage, which is just a short stroll from the graffiti-bedecked space at the RC Cola Plant, and all of it will be converted into house music heaven/paint playground that is LIC. Oh, and Will Call is at SHOTS Miami.

Jan. 28, 2017

2 p.m. – midnight

16+ 2217 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

2. Parking might be a nightmare You should definitely plan your commute to Wynwood — sans-car, though. Ten hours is a long time to pay for parking on the street, and that's if you can even find a spot. Forget about the hassle of parking and feeding the meter by arranging to grab an Uber or Lyft with friends. Make sure your bank account is looking decent, just in case surge pricing kicks in.

3. There's a mile-long list of things you cannot bring. Water guns. Inflatables. Stuffed animals/dolls. Recording equipment. Fireworks. Dust masks. Chinese lanterns. Frisbees. Large umbrellas. Unsealed tampons. (Yikes). Opened cigarettes. Motorcycles. Pets. Ya mama… Just kidding. But seriously, the list is long. Make sure you check it before you leave the house.