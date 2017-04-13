Posted on

This Liberty City arts center has been cheering on ‘Moonlight’ since Day 1. Now its honoring the cast

This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Its hallways, which had witnessed the likes of executive producer Tarell McCraney, were featured in scenes in the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight.” But the influence of Liberty City’s African Heritage Cultural Arts Center is deeper than several cameos.

From playing a role in McCraney’s development as a writer to hosting local auditions for “Moonlight” in its theater, AHCA has been an early supporter of the film and well before it began to captivate national audiences with its November 2016 release.

That visible backing of alumnus McCraney and the local talent in his and director Barry Jenkins’ film continued throughout award season, with watch parties for the NAACP Image Awards, the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards, where “Moonlight” earned three Oscars, including for “Best Picture.”

Now AHCA is inviting the public to celebrate McCraney, Jenkins and the cast of “Moonlight” with a special stage presentation, panel and free screening of the film Saturday, April 22.

The stage presentation begins at noon at AHCH and will be followed by the other events. The panel will be moderated by HOT 105 host Jill Tracey and will include cast members Jaden Piner, Tanisha Cidel and Sharif Earp. Both the panel and the screening will be held inside AHCA’s Wendell Narcisse Performing Arts Theater.

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Liberty City, Florida

If you go

When: Saturday, April 22
Time: Noon
Where: African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami 33142
Cost: Free with RSVP at ahcacmiami.eventbrite.com

 

