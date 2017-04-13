Posted on

Hialeah throws it back to the ’60s with classic cars and cocktails

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

They plan on hosting six months of parties and haven’t quit yet.

The emerging Leah Arts District in Hialeah is celebrating its history in the Hialeah neighborhood with a journey back in time Saturday. Once a booming industrial hub, Leah, as its often called by locals, became home to several notable thrift stores that along with low rent costs, began to attract artists and other young entrepreneurs.

Leah encompasses the area around East 10 Avenue and East 15th Street. The idea of it as an arts district was the brainchild of Hialeah Councilman Paul Hernandez and publicist JennyLee Molina.

Classic Cars & Cocktails, part of the #HialeahNow Series, will be hosted at one of the city’s oldest establishments, Stephen’s Restaurant.

If you like classic cars, the 60s, pin-up girls or pastrami, Classic Cars & Cocktails is calling your name. The event will also feature local thrift shops and musicians. It’s 18 and up.

If you go

When: Saturday, April 15
Time: 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stephen’s Restaurant 1000 E. 16th Street, Hialeah 33010
Cost: Free with mandatory RSVP at eventbrite.com

