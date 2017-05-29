Catch the dark side of the moon (in more ways than one) at the return of Frost Museum’s laser show
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.
Sure, we are amped about the enormous aquarium, the exhibits and the new planetarium shows at the Frost Science Museum. But the truth is, we are probably just as excited to get back to the monthly laser shows that the science museum hosted. Where else can you see laser-produced images bouncing around a room choreographed to Lady Gaga? Nowhere. That’s where.
Read More: Top Things to Do at Frost Science Museum
Starting this Friday, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is bringing back its Laser Light Shows on First Fridays. This time you can catch the eye-popping shows inside the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome set to the sounds of Pink Floyd, Daft Punk and more.
The shows will include Symphony of the Stars (family show), The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon. The first show kicks off at 7 p.m. and the last will end at 1 a.m.
Visitors can explore parts of the museum after hours, enjoy snacks and beverage (including BEER and WINE!) plus take a look at the museum’s Lunar Terrace and stargaze from 8-10 p.m. (weather permitting). Guests can also purchase a combo ticket (available at the onsite museum Ticket Center) that grants them access to the entire museum until 10 p.m.
Frost Science First Fridays
When: Every first Friday of the month, beginning Friday, June 2, 2017
7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. (hourly shows)
Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
Cost: Laser Show: Adults $10; Children $8
Laser Show + Museum Admission: Adult $27.25; Children $19.25
Museum Admission Only (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; does not include laser show ticket): Adult $17.25 per adult; Children $11.25
Summer 2017 Laser Light Show Schedule:
Friday, June 2
7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)
8 p.m.: The Beatles
9 p.m.: Lady Gaga
10 p.m.: Jimi Hendrix
11 p.m.: Led Zeppelin
Midnight: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon
Friday, July 7
7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)
8 p.m.: Michael Jackson
9 p.m.: The Beatles
10 p.m.: Best of Pink Floyd
11 p.m.: Daft Punk
Midnight: Radiohead
Friday, August 4
7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)
8 p.m.: Lady Gaga
9 p.m.: Best of Pink Floyd
10 p.m.: Radiohead
11 p.m.: Led Zeppelin
Midnight: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon