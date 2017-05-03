Lady Gaga’s mom gets a big thank-you at World OutGames

Cynthia Germanotta gave birth to a pop music icon, but birthing Lady Gaga isn’t her only accomplishment. President of Born This Way Foundation, which she cofounded with her daughter, Germanotta will be honored with the Champion Award by the University of Miami Health System during World OutGames Miami’s opening ceremonies on May 27 at The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.

The 10-day OutGames makes its U.S. debut on May 26 and runs through June 4, with athletes and participants from 59 countries.

“I am honored to accept this award as a symbol of the progress we are making toward our goal of building a kinder and braver world,” Germanotta said. “We share the World OutGames Miami’s spirit of inclusiveness and the belief that communities will be strongest when we embrace each other’s differences and celebrate what makes each of us unique.”

The opening ceremonies will feature performances by dance music star Kristine W, pop R&B singer and “American Idol” finalist David Hernandez and Tito Puente Jr. and his band.

World OutGames features competition in swimming, soccer, track, dance, volleyball and more at venues across Miami-Dade County, with athletes boasting a variety of skill levels ranging from beginner to competitive. The OutGames Main Village at Lummus Park, Miami Beach’s oceanfront park, will also host activities, vendors and entertainment.

In the spirit of true inclusiveness, World OutGames Miami is open to all, regardless of sexual orientation. For more information or to attend any events, visit outgames.org.