Events, parties and concerts you can’t miss this Labor Day Weekend

Party during Labor Day Weekend at Rooftop at E11EVEN. (Facebook)
Josie Gulliksen

Okay, we never truly say goodbye to summer in Miami until oh…mid-October? But technically Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer. If you want to skip the ho hum barbecue and pool party, here’s a whole mess of parties to consider, some even include – you guessed it – barbecue:

1. International First Friday White Party

Kick off Labor Day Weekend with a party at the exclusive 601 Miami, an event space located by American Airlines Arena where Bongo’s used to be. Wear your best chic attire and party, mix and mingle with jet setters. Enjoy a complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and hors d’oeuvres.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Tickets $30 in advance, $50 at door; www.eventbrite.com

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132
2. Urban Film Festival

The three-day film festival returns for a second year with Romeo Miller, the rapper/actor whose father is hip hop legend Master P. Highlights include the screening of “A Miami Love Story” presented by MUCE and Florida Film House, workshops on all aspects of filmmaking, People’s Choice Award movie screening and an awards ceremony for the finale.

Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3. For complete schedule visit http://urbanfilmfestivals.com/

 

15 NE 11 St., Miami, FL 33132
3. Day La Soul: '90s to 2000s Hip Hop Dance Party

Throwback to the days when hip hop started making its mark on the music industry. Hosted by the Cool Kids, dance to the old school songs on the rooftop of E11EVEN.

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Rooftop at E11EVEN, 15 NE 11 St., Miami’ Admission, $75 VIP with table service; www.eventbrite.com

15 NE 11 St., Miami, FL 33132
4. Labor Day Pool Party at 1700 Sky Lounge

Party by the rooftop pool to the sounds of DJ Supra with $25 beer buckets and $35 mojito or margarita pitchers. The $150 VIP Premium tickets gets you tickets plus premium bottle specials, unlimited soft drinks for mixing, towels and water bottles.

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at The Hampton South Beach, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets $15; www.eventbrite.com

1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
5. BYOB Labor Day Weekend BBQ Beach Party

This is one of those “undisclosed location parties” where the place won’t be revealed until a day before the party. It’s a Bring Your Own Bottle and they supply a cup for you plus, a plate of barbecue and everything else. Just bring a towel and come dressed for the beach.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at an Undisclosed Miami Beach location; Tickets $20. www.eventbrite.com

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
6. Tequila Bay Country Music Festival

Brantley Gilbert is one of several country music artists playing the festival Sept. 3 at Miami Marine Stadium. (Facebook)

It would seem bourbon would go well with a country music festival but this is Miami so it’s all about tequila. Dust off your trucker hat and get ready to listen to country stars Kip Moore, Brooke Eden, Montgomery Gentry and many more while enjoying food from several barbecue and seafood food trucks.

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne; Tickets $55-$150. www.eventbrite.com

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
7. Camp Nikki Beach

Bug Juice cocktail is a combo of vodka, blue curaçao and splash of orange juice topped off with Prosecco. (Handout)

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend at one of South Beach’s longest-standing hot spots. The all-day beach party will feature a play on all things camps, but for adults. They’ll have Bug Juice cocktails, potato sack races, tug-o-war and a DIY ‘Smores station.

Sunday at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; www.nikkibeach.com

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139
8. AfroBeats Day Party

DJs Aya from Cameroon and DJ Jumbee of Trinidad & Tobago will be spinning hip hop, R&B, Soca, Dancehall, Kompa and Afrobeats.

4-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Blume Nightclub, 1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami; Free before 5 p.m., $10 with RSVP, $15 at door; www.eventbrite.com/

1421 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33131
9. AQUAholics: 95 South: Pool Party & BBQ

Here’s another one of those “the location’s a secret until you buy a ticket” party. However, it’s a virtual certainty they’ll have mechanical bull riding, a poolside barbecue, hip hop music and drinking games. It’s billed as a “Mansion Pool Party.”

3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at an undisclosed location; Tickets $15 for general admission. www.eventbrite.com

10. Labor Day Party at Foxhole

Get to Foxhole early for Labor Day party and half off drinks. (Facebook)

Hang out with the South Beach locals at this hard-to-find spot (hard to find because it’s basically hidden in an alley). They’re serving up half-off drinks for four hours and DJ Rascal and DJ Tony G spin until 5 a.m.

Doors open 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Foxhole, 1218 14 Ct., Miami Beach; No cover but RSVP recommended at www.eventbrite.com

1218 14 Ct., Miami Beach, FL 33139
