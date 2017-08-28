Events, parties and concerts you can’t miss this Labor Day Weekend

6. Tequila Bay Country Music Festival

Brantley Gilbert is one of several country music artists playing the festival Sept. 3 at Miami Marine Stadium. (Facebook)

It would seem bourbon would go well with a country music festival but this is Miami so it’s all about tequila. Dust off your trucker hat and get ready to listen to country stars Kip Moore, Brooke Eden, Montgomery Gentry and many more while enjoying food from several barbecue and seafood food trucks.